11 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Peanut Butters

Peanut butter is one of those foods that almost everyone seems to love. And honestly, we get it The peanut spread can slot effectively into a gigantic range of meals and recipes, and is delicious at any time of the day. Peanut butter can also be a nutritional powerhouse if you're buying the right kind. When made using primarily peanuts, peanut butter is low in sugar and carbs, and high in healthy monounsaturated fats. It's also abundant in fiber and a good source of protein, making it a filling snack or addition to recipes that also has the added advantage of being totally plant-based.

But the healthiness of your peanut butter hinges entirely on the brand you go for — and there are a lot of options to choose from. While natural peanut butter is generally relatively unprocessed, more commercially focused brands have an unfortunate tendency to pump their products full of additives that serve to improve their texture, shelf life, and taste. Unfortunately, these same additives can also make it less healthy. In this article, we sought to find store-bought peanut butter that contains notably unhealthy ingredients like corn syrup and hydrogenated oil, as well as those that contain other added sugars or additional sodium. We also included peanut butter that is curiously lacking in protein, despite being made from a protein-rich food source. ‌