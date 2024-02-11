Here's How Often You Should Be Seasoning Your Cast Iron Skillet

Cast iron pans require a bit more labor and maintenance than your average piece of cookware, but the end result is ultimately worth it. Cast iron skillets are compatible with all sorts of recipes, making them a highly versatile tool in the kitchen. To get the most out of cast iron, the material requires seasoning, which is the process of adding oil and applying heat to the cookware. Seasoning is essential to preventing food from sticking to the metal, and it's a process you'll need to repeat to ensure you're satisfied with the outcome of your cast iron creations.

So, how often must cast iron be seasoned? Your best bet is to run through the process on a monthly basis, as regular re-seasoning keeps the smooth, non-stick surface intact. That said, how much you use the skillet is an important factor to consider, as heavy use might require more frequent seasoning. In this case, it might be a good idea to season the pan after every use.