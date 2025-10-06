October 2025 Aldi Finds Everyone Will Be Talking About
When October begins, it's time for all of the Halloween prep to start — whether that means queueing up a slew of spooktacular Halloween recipes or decorating your home to fit the holiday vibe. Or, if you're someone who likes to plan ahead, you may even begin planning for the Christmas season. Either way, you're going to need some fun snacks and items to help you prepare for the holidays ahead — and these new Aldi finds can help with that.
Every month, Aldi releases new specialty, limited-time items, many of which coincide with the season that we're in — and this October is no different. There are a slew of exciting new items to look out for at Aldi that will help you get into the Halloween spirit — as well as one item that is Christmas-related. These items include snacks, treats, dinner ideas, and even fun clothing — all of which will help you get in the mood for (what many consider to be) the best months of the year: the "ber" months.
Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta
Pasta is a comfort food year-round, but there's something extra comforting about having it in the fall, especially if you make a specific fall-themed recipe — such as pumpkin fettuccine or gemelli with butternut squash. And if you want to make either of these recipes Halloween-themed, you need to swap out your pasta variety for Aldi's Halloween pasta from Reggano Pastas. This macaroni product is full of fun Halloween-themed shapes, such as spiders and bats, to make your bowl of pasta much more festive and fun. It's available at Aldi starting October 1, and each bag is priced at $2.29.
Barissimo Frozen Frappe Blender Cubes
Just because the weather is getting colder doesn't mean you have to give up cold drinks — including homemade frappes. This new product from Aldi is the Barissimo Frozen Frappe Blender Cubes, which make it super easy for you to make your own homemade frappe. The caramel and vanilla-flavored cubes contain Arabica dried coffee and mixed fruit, the latter of which makes it feel like a mix between a smoothie and a coffee frappe. You can buy a bag of these blender cubes for $5.69 starting October 22.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
Any month is a good month for a delicious charcuterie board, complete with an array of perfectly curated cheeses — and Aldi is offering a slew of Halloween-themed cheeses in October that will make this month's board spooky and festive. These Halloween cheeses from Emporium Selection include the following: Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale, Freaky Franken Sage Mild Derby, Death By Garlic Black Cheddar Cheese, and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar. These four Halloween cheeses are ready for a spooky-themed cheese board — just be sure to read a cheese expert's top tips for making the perfect charcuterie board first. Each cheese is priced at $4.49 and is available starting October 1.
Mama Cozzi's Pasta Pockets
What's better than pasta? Perhaps pasta bites, just like these pasta pockets from Mama Cozzi's. This delicious treat consists of macaroni pasta in a blend of cheeses, with a hint of truffle, all wrapped in a breaded coating. So, it's basically the dream of any mac and cheese lover — especially one who enjoys the convenience of finger foods. Buy a box of these pasta pockets for $4.29 starting October 8.
Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix
Even trail mixes can be Halloween-themed, like two variations from Southern Grove — one is sweet and one is savory, so all trail mix fans are covered. The first is the Worms & Dirt mix — the "worms" are, of course, gummy worms, and the "dirt" consists of milk fudge mini cups and brownie cookie pieces. The mix also contains honey-roasted peanuts, pretzels, and crushed creme-filled cookies. The second mix is the Vampire Hunter Garlic, which is the more savory option — it contains honey-roasted sesame sticks, sesame oat bran sticks, pretzels, roasted almonds, roasted chickpeas, and, of course, garlic seasoning. Each bag is $4.89 and will be available at Aldi starting October 15.
Clancy's Pretzels
Anyone who loves a salty-sweet combination needs to know about these two new flavors of Clancy's pretzels: Cinnamon Bun and Salted Caramel. Both flavors take the idea of sweet-coated pretzels to the next level; salted caramel is a classic flavor that works in just about any capacity, while a cinnamon bun-flavored pretzel is the treat you never knew you needed. When you're craving the flavor and warmth of cinnamon rolls but don't want something as heavy, reach for these pretzels. Starting October 22, you can buy a bag of these sweet pretzel flavors for $2.99.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza
Pizza is already what many would call a fun meal — and these Halloween-themed options from Mama Cozzi's make it even more fun and festive. There are two variations: a pumpkin-shaped pizza and a ghost-shaped pizza. The pumpkin pizza consists of a pumpkin-shaped crust, marinara sauce, and a topping of cheddar cheese, as well as a jack-o-lantern "smile" made of a creamy cheese sauce and jack-o-lantern "eyes" made of two triangles of mozzarella. Meanwhile, the ghost pizza consists of a ghost-shaped crust, mozzarella topping, and two olives for "eyes" and "smile" made of marinara sauce. Either pizza — or both — is exactly what you need for your Halloween party. Starting October 1, you can buy these Halloween pizzas for $4.99 each.
Crofton Holiday Cookie Jar
As promised, there is one Christmas item on this list: the Crofton Holiday Cookie Jar. There's something extra special about making cookies during the Christmas season — think frosted sugar cookies or kitchen sink Christmas cookies — that's extra special. Whatever kind of cookies you like to make around Christmastime, you'll need a place to put them — and there's no better place than one of these holiday cookie jars. There are four holiday variations: a brown gingerbread house, a purple gingerbread house, a green Christmas tree, or a pink Christmas tree. Any of these options will help you get in the Christmas spirit. Starting October 22, you can buy each holiday cookie jar from Aldi for $16.99.
Lily Dan Children's Halloween Pajama Set
Any kids in the house are going to need a festive outfit to wear while enjoying all of these Halloween-themed treats — and these pajama sets from Lily Dan are just what you need. There are multiple variations for your child to choose from, all of which will get them in the Halloween spirit. Choose from a skeleton design or black and orange stripes. Buy each pajama set for $7.99 starting October 1.