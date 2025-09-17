12 Martha Stewart Collection Kitchen Goods You Need In Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to kitchens and cooking, Martha Stewart certainly knows what she's talking about — after all, she has published a whopping 100 cookbooks. If you're a fan of Stewart and want to do more than just buy her books and make her recipes, then you may want to start purchasing items from the Martha Stewart Collection.
It contains everything from dinnerware sets to baking sheets to essential cooking utensils. Of course, with so much to choose from, picking out the best items that are worth your money can be tricky. Fortunately, we did all of the work for you. In this roundup, we've brought together all of the best — and highest-rated — items from the Martha Stewart Collection that will complete your kitchen. Each item on this list is available for purchase on Amazon and has an average customer rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars.
We think each of these items is worth checking out. Save this roundup for the next time you notice your kitchen is lacking something — or when you want to buy someone a nice, kitchen-related gift.
14-Piece High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Anyone who cooks at home needs a high-quality knife block. This set from Martha Stewart comes with six types of knives — one 8-inch chef's knife, one 8-inch bread knife, one 7-inch santoku knife, one 5-inch utility knife, one 3.5-inch paring knife, and six 4.5-inch steak knives — along with a pair of kitchen scissors and a sharpening steel. Plus, there are multiple colors to choose from, including red, teal, and white.
You can purchase this knife block set on Amazon. The price ranges from $46.25 to $69.99, depending on what color you choose.
2-Piece Tongs Set
Tongs are a must-have in the kitchen. You can use them for just about everything, like flipping bacon without splattering grease everywhere. This two-piece set of tongs comes in two sizes: 9 inches and 12 inches. They're lightweight and dishwasher-safe, making them super easy and convenient to use. Buy the set from Amazon for just $14.99.
10-Piece Ceramic Baking Set
If you recently discovered a love for baking but don't yet own any essential bakeware, then this set is for you. This 10-piece collection comes with just about every type of baking accessory you could need: one 17-by-13-inch cookie sheet with a matching cooling rack, one 15-by-11-inch cookie sheet, one 13-by-9-inch cookie sheet, one 13-by-9-inch baking dish, one loaf pan, one muffin tin, two 8-inch round cake pans, and one 9-inch square cake pan.
As of this writing, this set is available in two colors: linen white and taupe. Buy this all-inclusive, 10-piece set on Amazon for $79.99.
3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set
If you don't want an entire 10-piece baking set but still need some new cookie sheets, then this three-piece set is for you. Cookie sheets are also known as baking sheets because, well, you can do a lot more than just bake chocolate chip cookies with them: Make an easy sheet pan dinner or a simple yet classic roasted veggie recipe instead.
The set comes with three sheets, each a different size: 13-, 15-, and 17-inch. It's currently available in two colors, linen white or taupe. Buy this cookie sheet set on Amazon for $34.49.
9-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set
You can't get any cooking done without the right utensils. This set comes with all of the essential tools you'll need on a day-to-day basis: a couple of spatulas, a whisk, a set of tongs, a couple of spoons, a ladle, a strainer, and a long grater. These tools are stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight. Buy this comprehensive utensil set from Amazon for $49.99.
4-Pack Tumbler Set
If you're looking for more glassware to add to your kitchen, look no further than this tumbler set from the Martha Stewart Collection. These fun glasses, which feature a hobnail design and come in three available colors (pink, green, and clear), are sold in a pack of four. They're perfect for your daily beverages, whether that's a glass of ice water or a sweet and simple lemonade, and they can make your refreshment just a little bit more fun. Buy this four-pack tumbler set on Amazon for $39.99.
12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
Speaking of fun designs, you should know about this 12-piece porcelain dinnerware set. It comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls. The best part, however, is that there are multiple designs to choose from, including pink floral, sage green, and vintage blue. These plates and bowls may just be the eye-catching dinnerware that you need for your next get-together.
You can purchase this 12-piece dinnerware set on Amazon. The price varies depending on the design, ranging from $51.26 to $69.99.
3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
If you don't yet own a Dutch oven — which, for those unfamiliar, is a heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid that maintains a consistent temperature over long periods of time, either in the oven or on the stove — then you may be surprised by just how many recipes you can make with it. Use this kitchen staple to make soups, meat, veggies, dumplings, and more. You can even use your Dutch oven to make pasta. With this in mind, investing in a high-quality item, like this 3.5-quart model from the Martha Stewart Collection, is very much worth it.
This dish is available in two colors: linen white or blue. You can find this 3.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven on Amazon for $70.51.
7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
If you're someone who likes making big-batch recipes, then you may need a Dutch oven that's a little bigger than Martha Stewart's 3.5-quart option. Try this 7-quart version instead. This size also comes in even more fun color options for you to choose from, including emerald ombre, black matte, pink, and red ombre. Buy this 7-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven on Amazon for $79.99.
3-Piece Stoneware Bakeware
A good baking dish is an important asset to have in your kitchen — for example, you can use it to make easy casserole recipes for breakfast, dinner, and everything in between. This set comes with three baking dishes, each a different size: 9-inch, 11-inch, and 13-inch. Much like many of the other items on our list, this bakeware set has a fun and visually appealing design: The top half is white and the bottom half is the color of your choice, with options like blue, red, and yellow. Buy this three-piece stoneware baking dish set on Amazon for $39.99.
Handmade Glass Cake Stand
A delicious and beautiful homemade cake deserves a gorgeous cake stand, just like this one from the Martha Stewart Collection. This 10-inch cake stand, which comes in a pretty green hue, is made from jadeite glass. It also comes with a clear glass dome lid to keep your cake fresh and safe. Whether you're using it to show off a classic buttermilk vanilla cake or another type of dessert, like cookies or brownies, it's guaranteed to make an eye-catching center piece.
You can buy this 10-inch handmade glass cake stand on Amazon for $49.99. There are also other designs and sizes available for varying prices.
2-Pack Oven Mitt Set
No matter what you're doing in the kitchen, whether that's cooking dinner or baking dessert, safety is of the utmost importance, and that's where this set of two oven mitts comes in. These mitts not only keep you safe but also come in a super fun design: lemons on a tree over a baby blue background. They're machine-washable and feature a convenient hanging loop to make storage easy (you can even display them in your kitchen to show off the nice design). Buy this set of lemon oven mitts from Amazon for $19.99.