In an oversaturated market running at the speed of social media, food brands must try harder than ever to cut through the digital noise. One way they're doing it is by taking their collaborative campaigns IRL, to launch innovative products with cross-over appeal. As more brands discover the opportunities that teaming up can create, attempts to combine and leverage target audiences get bigger each year.

In 2025 alone, we've seen Campbell infuse its Chunky soups with Pabst Blue Ribbon, Jack Link's introduce Doritos-flavored beef jerky, and the invention of Mountain Dew x Trolli candy and soda. KitKat became the official chocolate bar of Formula 1 racing, and Pringles released two products with Miller Lite.

This co-branded tactic can be a fun way to generate buzz and reach new audiences, but the more companies do it, the further they must reach for attention — and that's when things get weird. As they try to one-up each other, big names in the food industry are tapping collaborators that don't seem to make much sense, resulting in promotions that leave consumers scratching their heads. One could argue that, if people are confused, that means they're paying attention. Maybe that's the point, and maybe these off-the-wall brand collabs are the greatest marketing hack. Scroll through 10 of the weirdest food collabs of 2025, and decide for yourself.