We Crowned The Best Cheez-It Flavor And Our Winner Is A Timeless Classic
If you're a snack lover, then you know that when it comes to Cheez-Its, there are tons of different flavors to choose from. There's original, of course, but there's also hot and spicy, white cheddar, extra toasty, pepper jack, and more. To find out which flavor reigns above the rest, Daily Meal put together the ultimate ranking of Cheez-It flavors. Somewhat surprisingly, our top choice was none other than the good ol' fashioned original Cheez-It.
We took note of texture and crunch but focused on taste more than anything, specifically looking for a good balance of flavors. We found the taste of the original version to be "truly balanced," since they're "perfectly crunchy and offer a little toasted flavor mixed with that signature cheddar taste." We also appreciated that there wasn't too much excess "flavor dust" on the exterior, which was a problem that came up with some of the other kinds.
All in all, the original is a timeless classic for a reason — and we're not the only ones who think so. In a poll on Reddit, the classic variety was voted the best Cheez-It flavor overall, receiving 55 out of 175 total votes. In another thread about original Cheez-Its, one user gushed, "These regular ones are my absolute favorite," while another declared, "So true, cant beat the OG!" Notably, though, not all Cheez-It fans agree that original is the way to go.
Many Cheez-It fans claim white cheddar or extra toasty are better than original
There are a lot of snack lovers out there who would disagree with our ranking. Specifically, many people reckon that either white cheddar or extra toasty are the best variety. In a lively Reddit thread debating the best flavor, one commenter proclaimed, "white cheddar smashes all of them." Another simply commented, "WHITE CHEDDAR," to show their enthusiasm. And one Redditor even felt it would be the best flavor "always and forever." This opinion stands in stark opposition to our ranking, since we placed white cheddar in the 10th spot.
Among other issues, Daily Meal found that white cheddar had too much cheese dust and the flavor was tangier than that of original. Naturally, though, when it comes to Cheez-It flavors, opinions vary wildly. The extra toasty variety ranked a bit higher on our list, placing sixth (we were conflicted about the burnt flavor being so prominent), but netizens can't get enough of it. As one Reddit user proudly confessed, "It was always a childhood dream of mine for them to make a box of all burnt cheezits and they finally did."
In fact, there's even a whole thread about someone thinking that the original Cheez-Its tasted "off" after they got "used to the extra toasty goodness." Other flavors might arguably be better for snacking, but there's no denying that the original flavor is the best when integrating Cheez-Its into recipes. For instance, you should definitely grab a box of originals if you want to try making a delicious Cheez-It mac and cheese or broccoli Cheez-It soufflé.