We Crowned The Best Cheez-It Flavor And Our Winner Is A Timeless Classic

If you're a snack lover, then you know that when it comes to Cheez-Its, there are tons of different flavors to choose from. There's original, of course, but there's also hot and spicy, white cheddar, extra toasty, pepper jack, and more. To find out which flavor reigns above the rest, Daily Meal put together the ultimate ranking of Cheez-It flavors. Somewhat surprisingly, our top choice was none other than the good ol' fashioned original Cheez-It.

We took note of texture and crunch but focused on taste more than anything, specifically looking for a good balance of flavors. We found the taste of the original version to be "truly balanced," since they're "perfectly crunchy and offer a little toasted flavor mixed with that signature cheddar taste." We also appreciated that there wasn't too much excess "flavor dust" on the exterior, which was a problem that came up with some of the other kinds.

All in all, the original is a timeless classic for a reason — and we're not the only ones who think so. In a poll on Reddit, the classic variety was voted the best Cheez-It flavor overall, receiving 55 out of 175 total votes. In another thread about original Cheez-Its, one user gushed, "These regular ones are my absolute favorite," while another declared, "So true, cant beat the OG!" Notably, though, not all Cheez-It fans agree that original is the way to go.