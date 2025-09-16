The Worst Cheez-It Flavor Doesn't Actually Taste Like Cheez-Its At All

Cheez-It's flavor lineup has never shied away from boldness. From pizza-inspired twists to spicy offshoots, the brand's variations have flirted with snack genius — or at least passable lunchbox filler. But when Daily Meal ranked Cheez-It flavors from worst to best, one flavor didn't just miss the mark — it tanked entirely. Extra Cheesy landed dead last, a shocker considering the name sounds like a safe bet. After all, more cheese means more snack joy, right?

Not this time. Daily Meal's review focused solely on flavor — a category where Extra Cheesy flopped hard. The taste didn't double down on cheddar as much as it veered off-course entirely, landing somewhere between synthetic salt bomb and ghost-of-Cheese-Nips. The reviewer struggled to name a single redeeming quality, citing an odd lack of crunch and a heavy, dusty coating that felt less like "extra" and more like a mistake.

It's worth noting that white cheddar was previously crowned a winner — a cleaner, sharper flavor with balance. Extra Cheesy, meanwhile, barely qualifies as a Cheez-It. It's loud where it should be nuanced, powdery where it should be crisp, and ultimately, a misfire that left more orange dust on fingers than flavor on the tongue.