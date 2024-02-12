11 Steakhouses That Will Sell You Meat You Can Cook Yourself
As much as we love indulging in a juicy ribeye or flavorful sirloin at our favorite nearby steakhouse, there's an equal thrill in cooking our go-to cuts of meats at home — and achieving that same delicious taste. One of our favorite ways to level up the at-home cooking experience is by buying meat straight from our favorite restaurants, a phenomenon that's growing steadily nationwide. An increasing number of steakhouses offer butcher-cut meats for sale to patrons. And chances are, some of your favorite steakhouses, both local and national, are getting in on the trend.
Many independent steakhouses now have on-site butcher shops for takeout or delivery, serving a variety of USDA Prime beef options, including sought-after cuts such as filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip steak, and more. Even restaurant chains, including hotspots such as Texas Roadhouse and Fogo de Chao, offer virtual butcher shops so that you can treat yourself or someone special to a selection of premium meats without leaving the house.
Ahead, we've come up with a list of 11 steakhouses that will sell you meat you can cook for yourself. Several even come with the restaurant's signature seasonings, to ensure that the flavor you get at home mirrors that of the dine-in experience.
1. Texas Roadhouse
With over 700 locations across 49 states, chances are you've savored a steak from Texas Roadhouse, along with its irresistible freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter. However, you might not be aware that the restaurant also offers steaks for sale online. Launched in November 2021, as reported by Restaurant Business, Texas Roadhouse's virtual butcher shop boasts an array of choices, including New York strip steaks, ribeyes, bone-in ribeyes, filet medallions, and fillet tips, available in various package sizes and weights to suit your needs.
Meat orders are delivered directly to your door and chilled in a Styrofoam cooler with dry ice to ensure freshness. If you're eager to indulge in Texas Roadhouse steaks more regularly, there's even an option to subscribe and save. Doing so will save you 15% on your order, and you can choose delivery intervals of monthly, every two months, or every three months.
2. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Attention, Texans: If you haven't yet discovered B&B Butchers, now is the perfect time to get acquainted. The company operates as both an upscale steakhouse and butcher, with locations in both Forth Worth and Houston. You can either make a reservation to dine in or swing by the restaurant's adjoining butcher shop. The shop specializes in custom hand-cut selections of Texas and Japanese wagyu beef, genuine A5-certified Kobe beef, and in-house dry-aged USDA Prime beef. On the menu, you'll also find the restaurant's beloved thick-cut bacon, ready-to-cook hot dogs, and specialty sausages.
B&B Butchers also offers grill packages that start at $60. A TX Burger Box comes with four Butcher Burgers, half a pound of American cheese, one pound of Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onions, truffle aioli and green peppercorn Sauce, and Martin's Potato Buns. For a bigger crowd and a higher price ($425), there's The Grill Master, which comes with two 8-ounce Wagyu filets, two 18-ounce USDA Prime New York Cuts, two 22-ounce USDA Prime Ribeyes, and two pounds of Wagyu Skirt Steak.
3. Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão's all-you-can-eat meat experience has a global presence, with over 70 locations, and it's safe to say that it's undoubtedly a must-try for all carnivores. The fun of endlessly saying "yes" to picanha, linguica, and other cuts is a hard-to-beat experience, but the upscale Brazilian chain's online butcher shop is the next best thing. There, you can purchase the same quality cuts found in the steakhouse for home cooking. And you can rest assured that it's fresh. Per the restaurant, its meats are carved daily by skilled Brazilian-trained chefs, ready to be grilled to perfection at home.
The pricing is competitive, especially considering the in-restaurant experience, which typically costs around $75 for continuous tableside service, depending on the location. Online, a pound and a half of linguica (sausage) is priced at $22, while a pound of frango (chicken) goes for $14. Steak cuts are pricier, starting at $16 for an 8-ounce cut and reaching up to $175 for a luxurious 30-ounce Wagyu porterhouse. Conveniently, you can either pick up your order from the nearest Fogo de Chão or have it shipped directly to your doorstep.
4. Murray's
For nearly eight decades, Murray's Steakhouse has been a cherished institution in Minneapolis, proudly proclaiming itself as the "Home of The Silver Butter Knife Steak since 1946." This iconic butter steak, a giant 28-ounce serving carved tableside for two to share, continues to draw customers from near and far.
And while you sadly can't get that experience in your own home, that's not to say the rest of Murray's meat isn't highly covetable. The steakhouse sells various meat packages hand-cut by its in-house butcher to throw on your grill. Prices start at $45 for a 12-ounce New York strip, an 18-ounce ribeye, or a 10-ounce beef filet and go up to $180 for a grill kit that includes four cuts of your choice. As a bonus, each package comes with Murray's signature seasoning to help you recreate the authentic Murray's Steakhouse taste. Just remember to place your order 48 hours in advance to secure yours.
5. The Capital Grille
You can find locations of The Capital Grille in most major cities across the country. The interiors of these locations are beautifully decorated, with Art Deco chandeliers and cozy wood paneling, but obviously, the star of the show is The Capital Grille's extraordinary steaks. The steak at The Capital Grille is dry-aged for 18 to 24 days, which the restaurant says ensures the best texture and flavor. Each steak is hand-carved by in-house butchers before serving it to you.
The Capital Grille's online menu includes a section called The Capital Butcher. It features individual steaks and burgers for cooking at home. You can either request a hand-cut size or proceed with the sizes listed on the menu. There are also steak grill boxes that come with the restaurant chain's signature steak sauce. Choose from three packages: four 18-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strips for $144, four 22-ounce bone-in USDA Prime ribeyes for $180, or a combination of two of each for $162.
6. Black Angus Steakhouse
Black Angus Steakhouse was founded in 1964 and has since expanded to 32 locations across five states (Arizona, Hawaii, California, New Mexico, and Washington). Its steaks are aged for a minimum of 21 days to ensure peak flavor and tenderness.
The restaurant unveiled its online market in December 2022. "We are thrilled to expand our Black Angus Market, especially because fans love our quality meats and now they can create their own steakhouses in the comforts of their homes," Black Angus Steakhouse Vice President of Growth Deborah Shapiro said in a press release published on PR Newswire at the time. The Black Angus Market's virtual store offers a range of products, from the chain's signature ketchup and Angus seasoning to a four-pack of 8-ounce Angus beef burgers and an eight-piece market sampler that's great for gifting. For something in the middle, the Mini Market Sampler, priced at $119, includes one ribeye, one filet mignon, one New York strip, and one top sirloin.
7. Kau
You'll come for the steak and stay for the atmosphere at Kau in Greensboro, North Carolina. The stylish, tavern-inspired restaurant boasts an expansive meat-filled menu and an in-house butcher shop. Kau launched in 2019 (after a rebranding), as the brainchild of chef Kayne Fisher. "I spent summers with my grandparents in Detroit, and when my grandfather got off from Chrysler, we'd go to a deli or a butcher shop, grab some meat and we'd cook that night's meal. I was always intrigued by the idea of a market and butchery. Since the age of 15, I have had the concept in mind, and this space allowed that to come to life," Fisher told YES! Weekly.
After you eat, you can wander straight from the dining room to the butcher shop to explore its selection. While the butcher shop requires you to place orders before noon for same-day pickup, its array of USDA Prime beef tips, bone-in ribeyes, and short ribs, among other premium cuts, is open for your admiration at any time. You can place orders ahead of time via Kau's website and select the ideal pickup day and time for you, or ring the butcher shop directly. There's also a range of dry goods available that you can shop without ordering ahead of time, so you won't have to leave empty-handed.
8. Peter Luger Steak House
Since its founding in 1887, Peter Luger Steak House has been a staple in New York City's culinary scene and has since expanded to include locations in Long Island, Tokyo, and Las Vegas. It's renowned for its USDA Prime meats, and its half-pound burger and thick-cut bacon are particularly iconic. These favorites are readily available for online purchase from the restaurant's virtual butcher shop, with burgers sold in packs of 18 for around $176 and bacon in six 12-ounce packs for $60.
The virtual butcher shop also carries five enticing steak packages that include a variety of cuts such as dry-aged strip steaks, dry-aged porterhouse steaks, bone-in strip steaks, and bone-in rib steaks, with prices starting at $196. With every meat order (bacon excluded), customers receive two complimentary bottles of Peter Luger Steak House Sauce and milk chocolate Luger coins wrapped in gold foil, which mirrors the restaurant's special tradition of giving diners gold coins with the check at the end of their meal.
9. Laurelhurst Market
Laurelhurst Market is a social neighborhood steakhouse in Portland, Oregon, featuring a lunch and dinner menu along with a full-service butcher shop stocked with beef, lamb, pastured pork, chicken, and a deli offering everything from cold cuts like pastrami and smoked ham to pickles and horseradish. Some items, like short ribs, oxtails, and pork belly require a day's notice, but the majority can be reserved and picked up the same day. One of the most appealing things about Laurelhurst Market is that it's committed to sustainability, sourcing meats from local and organic farms, such as pastured pork from Olympia Provisions, a Portland-based artisanal meats company dedicated to sustainable farming.
Laurelhurst Market doesn't offer long-distance shipping, but it's a must-visit destination if you're a meat-loving local. The steakhouse-butcher-shop hybrid even offers seasonal specials, if you need an excuse to place an order. For the Super Bowl, it's currently offering a special lineup, including smoked St. Louis cut pork ribs, smoked BBQ brisket, house-made hot dogs, and beef chili. Whether you order one or all, it's an easy way to make your Super Bowl party unforgettable.
10. Logan's Roadhouse
Texas-based Logan's Roadhouse offers heat-and-serve serves sides and mouth-watering family feasts you can cook at home, along with steak cuts to purchase à la carte. One of the standout specials is The Ultimate Roadhouse Feast, which includes your choice of meat — from raw boneless pork chops to ready-to-heat fall-off-the-bone ribs— a dozen homemade rolls, a house salad, and two sides. You have various options, whether you take the veggie route — with heat-and-serve broccoli or corn — or indulge in mac and cheese or baked potatoes.
As promised, the restaurant has a virtual butcher shop, too. You can choose from 10 different items, including an 8-ounce filet mignon, a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce ribeye, and more. Each piece comes rubbed with the restaurant's special seasoning to get the whole Logan's Roadhouse experience at home. If you're local, you can opt for in-person pickup or curbside carryout. And if you're further away, shipping is available to bring the experience right to your door.
11. Benjamin Steakhouse
Exciting news for steak aficionados: There's no need to travel to New York City or Japan to enjoy a ribeye or filet mignon from Benjamin Steakhouse. The restaurant offers the convenience of ordering individual cuts or comprehensive meat packages directly from its website. These can be delivered to your home through mail or picked up at the chain's NYC or Westchester locations. The packages, priced between $199 and $499, are generous in size. The smallest package includes four burger patties, four slices of thick-cut Canadian bacon, two sirloins, and two bottles of the restaurant's signature steak sauce.
For those who prefer to customize their order, Benjamin Steakhouse provides a selection of individually priced options such as bacon, burger patties, and various steak cuts, which are guaranteed never to be frozen. After you place your order, expert butchers prepare and vacuum-seal your selection, which is then dispatched via Next Day Air in specially designed packaging that ensures freshness for up to 48 hours, in case of any unforeseen delays.