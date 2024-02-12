11 Steakhouses That Will Sell You Meat You Can Cook Yourself

As much as we love indulging in a juicy ribeye or flavorful sirloin at our favorite nearby steakhouse, there's an equal thrill in cooking our go-to cuts of meats at home — and achieving that same delicious taste. One of our favorite ways to level up the at-home cooking experience is by buying meat straight from our favorite restaurants, a phenomenon that's growing steadily nationwide. An increasing number of steakhouses offer butcher-cut meats for sale to patrons. And chances are, some of your favorite steakhouses, both local and national, are getting in on the trend.

Many independent steakhouses now have on-site butcher shops for takeout or delivery, serving a variety of USDA Prime beef options, including sought-after cuts such as filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip steak, and more. Even restaurant chains, including hotspots such as Texas Roadhouse and Fogo de Chao, offer virtual butcher shops so that you can treat yourself or someone special to a selection of premium meats without leaving the house.

Ahead, we've come up with a list of 11 steakhouses that will sell you meat you can cook for yourself. Several even come with the restaurant's signature seasonings, to ensure that the flavor you get at home mirrors that of the dine-in experience.