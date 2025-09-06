You Can Get Your Most Perfect Steak At Texas Roadhouse. Here's How
When you visit a casual steakhouse, you sometimes have to take a gamble with quality. You might order the same steak and get something cooked to perfection one time, then something disappointingly tough and dry the next. While this problem is never completely avoidable since you don't know who's in the kitchen from day to day, you can mitigate it by dining at Texas Roadhouse and picking out your own steak.
Certain Texas Roadhouse locations have a steak case, where you can see the pre-cut steaks the chain will be serving up that night. While typically, an employee simply picks a steak out of the case that matches the size and cut you ask for, you can actually select the exact steak you want cooked and served to you. This means you won't have to wait and wonder if your cut will be perfectly marbled or lackluster. So long as the kitchen cooks it to your desired doneness (which, admittedly, doesn't always happen at Texas Roadhouse), you'll have the perfect steak made precisely to order. You don't pay any extra for this, and it's a simple process that ensures you really get the most bang for your buck.
What steak to pick out at Texas Roadhouse
While the steak cut you pick is ultimately up to budget and preference, Daily Meal ranked Texas Roadhouse's steaks and concluded that the bone-in ribeye is the best one, so this is a great place to start if you don't already know what cut you want. However, there are plenty of other great cuts as well; the only Texas Roadhouse steak that Daily Meal was truly disappointed by was the New York strip, so anything else is fair game.
If you're eating out on a budget, using the steak case can be a great way to ensure you get a fattier, juicer cut of a cheaper steak like the sirloin; just look for one with more marbling than the rest. On the other hand, you should also use the case if you're getting a pricier steak, such as the ribeye; that way, you're getting the most bang for your buck. In general, it's a great way to ensure you get what you paid for.
Once you've picked out the perfect steak, you need the perfect side to go with it. Consider ordering the chili or cheese fries, as both were highly recommended in a Daily Meal ranking of Texas Roadhouse items. And if your steak and sides aren't filling enough, enjoy an extra helping of the restaurant's popular rolls, which are made from a special flour mixture that makes them perfectly sweet and fluffy.