You Can Get Your Most Perfect Steak At Texas Roadhouse. Here's How

While the steak cut you pick is ultimately up to budget and preference, Daily Meal ranked Texas Roadhouse's steaks and concluded that the bone-in ribeye is the best one, so this is a great place to start if you don't already know what cut you want. However, there are plenty of other great cuts as well; the only Texas Roadhouse steak that Daily Meal was truly disappointed by was the New York strip, so anything else is fair game.

If you're eating out on a budget, using the steak case can be a great way to ensure you get a fattier, juicer cut of a cheaper steak like the sirloin; just look for one with more marbling than the rest. On the other hand, you should also use the case if you're getting a pricier steak, such as the ribeye; that way, you're getting the most bang for your buck. In general, it's a great way to ensure you get what you paid for.

Once you've picked out the perfect steak, you need the perfect side to go with it. Consider ordering the chili or cheese fries, as both were highly recommended in a Daily Meal ranking of Texas Roadhouse items. And if your steak and sides aren't filling enough, enjoy an extra helping of the restaurant's popular rolls, which are made from a special flour mixture that makes them perfectly sweet and fluffy.