Costco Food Court Foods That Flopped And Vanished

Costco's food court dishes taste pretty good – well, most of the time anyway. The big-box store is famous for its ultra-cheap meals and menu items, some of which really hit the spot. For every success under Costco's belt, though, there's a failure sitting right behind it, and the retailer has had its fair share of food court flops in its time. Costco tends to be pretty quiet about when it releases and takes away food court menu items, perhaps because it doesn't want folks like us sniffing around and discussing its misses. Well, sadly for the store, the internet never forgets.

A lot of Costco food court foods flopped and disappeared because of one simple reason: flavor. Its kitchens aren't equipped to do everything, and as it quickly found, foods like cheeseburgers just didn't suit its standard facilities, leading to poorly cooked food that compared badly to other fast food places. In other cases, Costco's recipes and proportions have been all wrong: Its infamously bad roast beef sandwich was more bread than meat, and its mango smoothie tasted strangely dry. If you've ever wondered where that food went that everyone seemed to hate, we'll tell you right here.