The Costco Food Court Item You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs

Shopping when you're hungry is always a bad idea. It leads to overspending on higher-calorie foods and stuffing your cart with too many things you don't really need. While Costco might benefit from hungry customers in its warehouses, the company's actually provided a way out of hunger-shopping: A food court with a menu full of fan-favorites, such as hot dogs and soft-serve ice cream. The menu isn't exactly healthy, though there's usually a salad option somewhere among the pizza, cookies, and calorie-dense sandwiches. But there is one item on the Costco food court menu you should really avoid: The frozen strawberry lemonade.

Costco's frozen strawberry lemonade is new to the menu, rolling out in 2025 as the summer's newest trend. It was billed as refreshing and drew quite a bit of attention when it arrived on the menu — and got mixed reviews. Some customers raved about the new drink online, pointing out real chunks of fruit. However, more reviews have come in on the frozen strawberry lemonade, and they're not all glowing. Some say it 's too sweet or too sour, almost impossible to drink through a straw, and just not as good as the fruit smoothies that have previously been on the Costco menu.