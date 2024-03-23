The Sneaky Strategy Behind Costco's Food Court Layout

Once you're inside the store with your belly growling, you don't have much of a defense against Costco's merchandising. Everything is arranged in a way to encourage impulse buying, like placing the TVs and jewelry toward the front of the store. Regulars aren't immune, either, because it's standard practice for the store to constantly rearrange and relocate popular items like toilet paper so that you have to walk around looking for things and discover new products along the way.

While it's possible to go out of your way to hit the food court before you shop, it does mean walking through the checkout area or entering through the exit, and you will probably get a raised eyebrow or two from the staff. One Redditor said that they often go in through the exit to get to the food court, and they have been questioned as a result. "I've been stopped and told I am not allowed to do this and must go through the entrance and through the registers."

There is one way to battle the urge to spend, of course: fill up on free samples. Depending on the day, you can make a pretty good meal out of all the snacks on display around the store, plus there's no limit to how many you can take. If you're still in the mood for a hot dog or pizza slice after that, then at least you've had more bang for your buck.