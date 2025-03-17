This Pizza Chain Is Offering A 50% Discount On Basically Its Entire Menu

Domino's is the world's largest pizza company and one of the most recognizable restaurant brands on the market, thanks to a legion of loyal customers. And for one week, Domino's is returning some of the love by offering a 50% online discount on all menu-priced pizzas, the company revealed to Daily Meal via email.

From March 17 through 23, all menu-priced pizzas ordered on either the Domino's app or at Dominos.com will be 50% off — and the company does mean all. The deal not only applies to standards like pepperoni pizza but also Domino's Specialty pizzas, including ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa, Pacific Veggie, and even customers' unique creations.

Customers can choose from classics like Domino's thin crust or New York style, gluten-free for those with dietary restrictions, or try out the exciting new Parmesan Stuffed Crust, which features a delicious, butter-flavored crust loaded with mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. (We even think it tastes better than Pizza Hut's stuffed crust!)