This Pizza Chain Is Offering A 50% Discount On Basically Its Entire Menu
Domino's is the world's largest pizza company and one of the most recognizable restaurant brands on the market, thanks to a legion of loyal customers. And for one week, Domino's is returning some of the love by offering a 50% online discount on all menu-priced pizzas, the company revealed to Daily Meal via email.
From March 17 through 23, all menu-priced pizzas ordered on either the Domino's app or at Dominos.com will be 50% off — and the company does mean all. The deal not only applies to standards like pepperoni pizza but also Domino's Specialty pizzas, including ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa, Pacific Veggie, and even customers' unique creations.
Customers can choose from classics like Domino's thin crust or New York style, gluten-free for those with dietary restrictions, or try out the exciting new Parmesan Stuffed Crust, which features a delicious, butter-flavored crust loaded with mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. (We even think it tastes better than Pizza Hut's stuffed crust!)
Making the most of Domino's discount pizzas
Domino's week of 50%-off pizzas marks "a big week full of celebrations," Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president and chief restaurant officer explains. This includes St. Patrick's Day, the first day of spring, and now, discount pizzas. However, savvy customers can take this deep discount and save even more money.
Although the 50% off deal applies to both carryout and delivery, customers with the ability should avoid a common Domino's ordering mistake and just pick up their order. Delivery pizzas are typically priced higher than carry-out to cover all of the additional costs that disappear when you pick it up yourself. This makes your already-discounted pie even more affordable.
Fans of custom pizzas know all too well that the price can climb quite high as you add more toppings, but this Domino's discount covers any number of toppings, making this a perfect time to order that Frankenpizza you've been mulling over. You can even pair your pizza with a fine Domino's red wine.