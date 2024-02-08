Why Chick-Fil-A Has Struggled So Much To Expand Overseas

Many Americans consider Chick-fil-A to be one of their favorite restaurants of all time. That popularity is apparent, with the brand boasting one of the busiest drive-thrus out of any fast food chain, and its sales exceeding well over $10 billion every year. And that's all without being open on Sundays.

With all this success, there's one thing about Chick-fil-A that leaves us scratching our heads. Why hasn't the chain seen success beyond the U.S.? Its current 2,800+ restaurants open in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada seem to be doing quite well, so what's stopping the brand from going global? What you might not know about Chick-fil-A is that it has tried opening locations abroad but has not had the same luck as it's seen with its U.S. stores. Why? Well, the reasonings differ per location.

When it comes to the brand's six-month trial run in the UK in 2019, which began in a mall in Reading, a town west of London, it was successful sales-wise and had a steady stream of customers, but protestors were unhappy with then-CEO Dan T. Cathy's comments opposing same-sex marriage. After a six-month trial and backlash from LGBTQ+ rights activists, it was shut down. No permanent location has opened since the trial, and that was just one of Chick-fil-A's failed expansion efforts.