Whatever Happened To This 1970s Restaurant Chain Made Famous By Its Mason Jars?

With a name like Po Folks, we probably don't have to tell you that this is a story about a restaurant with a lot of pride in real country cooking. In its heyday, to dine at Po Folks was to eat good helpings of "kuntry-fried" steak dinners while knocking back mason jars full of sweet tea. "We use mason jars in the kitchen, just like you," Po Folks seemed to say with its dishware.

Who doesn't love country cooking? The United States of America will always be able to hang its hat on its culinary accomplishments, the majority of which came from poor people trying to make the best of what they had. Black Americans in the South invented soul food, and their white counterparts had country cooking. Po Folks was a restaurant chain that flourished in the 1970s and '80s while serving the latter. Well, we shouldn't use the past tense. The chain might not have the 100-plus locations it boasted in its heyday, but there are still five Po Folks locations hanging around. Let's explore what made Po Folks so popular, and what caused its downfall.