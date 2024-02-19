Black History Month: What Really Defines Soul Food?

Southern and soul food are sometimes lumped together because of their ties to the U.S. South and their typical ingredients, but they're different. Perhaps the simplest way to distinguish soul food from Southern food is that the way soul food is cooked, eaten, and enjoyed is rooted in a specifically African American cultural tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation. There are also technical differences between the cooking methods of soul and Southern food.

If you eat soul food after eating Southern food, you'll likely notice that soul food has more robust flavor profiles. Adrian E. Miller explained to The Virginian-Pilot, "Soul food tends to be more highly seasoned."

The soul food historian also highlighted how some soul food dishes and Southern food dishes have similar ingredients that are cooked differently. Miller said, "It would not be usual to go to a Black restaurant and have gumbo with bone-in chicken, whereas in a Southern restaurant, the chicken would be cut up and the bones removed."

Another example Miller offered was how a particular side dish found in soul food and Southern food is prepared differently. "Almost every soul food recipe that I've seen for cornbread has some amount of sugar. White Southern cooks would call this cake," he said.

Ultimately, what defines soul food is its origins, history, types, recipes, and intrinsic connection to African American culture. While both are delicious, they do have their differences.