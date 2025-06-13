The 14 Best Kitchen Design Tips We've Learned From Celebrities

Few things make us as excited as a well-designed kitchen. As a space that most of us spend a lot of time in, it's important for our kitchens to be not just functional, but stylish too, and to create a sense of calm and serenity in a room that can get pretty hectic. However, it can be all too easy to go with the flow when it comes to kitchen design, and either put up with the format and aesthetic that came with your house or else submit to a designer's whim without thinking about what you really want. When you encounter those moments, there's only one place you need to look: To the celebrities.

Although celebs are often far from the authorities when it comes to kitchen design, what they do have at their disposal is usually a lot of resources, money, and access to the most up-to-date trends. As a result, celebrity homes are fairly reliable places to look for good kitchen design tips that will make your space feel innovative. Plus, there are plenty of celeb-approved tips out there that don't just look good, but will add efficiency to your kitchen. Whether they're opting for vintage kitchen design trends or brand-new aesthetics, these celebrity kitchens are the place to look.