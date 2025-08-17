5 Vintage Dessert Dishware To Add To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A great dessert can be the show-stopping end to a multi-course meal. Pair this important course with equally attractive vintage dessert dishware to uplift your food and double down on your treats' novelty. Vintage pieces, in particular, can add charming or cool nostalgic elements to the setting, even if more modern versions are available.

A versatile yet humble dessert plate is perhaps the most important way to serve countless end-of-meal dishes, like a classic slice of cake. You can even keep that cake on a vintage cake stand set, ideally with a dome to protect it from the elements.

Ice cream bowls are another must-have that allows you to collect fun, funky, or downright weird vintage pieces, depending on your tastes. And although many people make do with regular cutlery, dessert forks and spoons are ideal for savoring every bite. Finally, don't forget to wash it all down with a nice cordial served in equally memorable vintage cordial glasses.