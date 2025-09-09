Trader Joe's Customers Agree, These Items Are Way Overpriced

Doesn't it feel like Trader Joe's should be more expensive than it is? The shelves are stocked full of items you can't find in other major grocery chains, and the artsy chalkboards don't exactly signal frugality. Despite this, Trader Joe's is a pretty affordable grocery store. There are even times when Trader Joe's beats Aldi's prices. Still, the tiki-themed chain is not a discount supermarket, and can't beat every allegation of being overpriced. There are definitely items that you're better off buying elsewhere. Of course, true bargain shoppers know the value of understanding what items to skip at which grocery store.

We wanted to learn what prices Trader Joe's shoppers were taking umbrage with, so we scoured the internet looking for items to avoid. Again, shopping at Trader Joe's isn't a money-burning indulgence — the chain didn't even make Daily Meal's most overpriced grocery chains in America list. But if you're looking to save money on your grocery bill, pick these items up elsewhere.