What Makes Jersey Mike's Cheese Steak Sandwiches So Delicious?

Jersey Mike's has become one of my favorite sandwich chains. The company's sandwiches are always freshly-made, well-crafted, and generously portioned, so when I'm in the mood for a delicious sub, I know that I can trust Jersey Mike's to deliver. For a while, I ordered the company's original Italian, which comes stacked high with ham, provolone, proscuittini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. The original Italian is so good that I seldom felt the need to stray from it, but as a lifelong cheese steak enthusiast, I eventually rolled the dice. And I was pleasantly surprised. The steak was tender and cheesy, the bread was fresh and fluffy, and the peppers and onions inside were perfectly cooked. From that day forward, I was hooked.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just a curious sandwich lover, you might be wondering: what is it about Jersey Mike's Philly cheese steak sandwiches that makes them so delicious? As it turns out, there are a handful of factors that play a role in making these some of the best chain restaurant cheese steaks around.