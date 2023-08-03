15 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Instant Ramen
Everyone's had their instant ramen phase — some of us never left it. There are plenty of reasons why this ubiquitous food is so popular. It takes very little money and time to put together, requires minimal cooking skills or equipment, and is filling and delicious. There may not be a cheaper and more convenient hot meal on the planet.
While pure, unadulterated instant ramen is a fine bowl of food, it's also easily upgradeable. It only takes a few moments and extra ingredients to turn your basic ramen into something closer to a gourmet meal. If you're looking for inspiration, look no further. Here is a list of ingredients that can take your instant ramen up a notch.
Many of these additions are items you may already have in your fridge or pantry. They can be added on their own, or in any number of countless combinations. The next time you make yourself a quick and easy bowl of instant ramen, make it a little more special with these enhancements.
1. Eggs
Eggs are versatile and can be prepared in countless ways; whichever style you prefer can be utilized when making a bowl of ramen. Adding a hard or soft-boiled egg to the top of the finished dish is the easiest, provided you've already prepared the eggs. You simply slice the cooked egg in half and nestle it in with your noodles. You can also go full breakfast-for-dinner mode by making bacon and egg ramen.
A poached egg with a runny center makes a great instant ramen topping, too. Releasing the silky golden yolk adds richness and texture to the broth. The same effect can be achieved with an egg fried over-easy or sunny-side-up. However, in these preparations, the whites will have a firm or crispy texture.
If you've ever made egg drop soup, you can apply the technique necessary to make this dish to your next bowl of instant ramen. Gently beat a few eggs together, then add them to the ramen broth as it's cooking. If you feel like having ramen noodles without soup, you can strain the cooked noodles out of the broth, then stir-fry them in a pan with a few scrambled eggs.
2. Onions
Onions are a great way to add aroma and flavor to instant ramen. You can use any kind of onion you like, but most varieties will overwhelm the dish if they're not cooked. For a more subtle onion flavor, chives and scallions are the way to go. These types of onions are mild in flavor enough to be served raw. All you have to do is give them a quick chop and sprinkle them over the top of your dish.
In addition to providing a boost of smell and taste, their bright green color is appealing. It's an easy way to make your packaged store-bought dinner look like it's made from scratch. While chives and scallions are fairly interchangeable, both nutritionally and flavor-wise, there are some differences. The smaller of the two, chives are more delicate and should be added at the very last minute, as they don't take well to heat. Scallions are larger, more flavorful, and tougher. As such, they can be added earlier in the cooking process.
3. Furikake
The Japanese spice blend furikake is commonly used to season rice, but it's just as delicious on noodles. As with many spice mixes, there are many variations of furikake. But most recipes for this seasoning blend include sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and one fishy ingredient — usually bonito flakes or dried seaweed. You can also find versions of furikake made with wasabi or green tea.
Sprinkle a spoonful of furikake on top of your instant ramen and you'll be amazed at how much it deepens the flavor, adding a savory and satisfying umami quality. You can make your own furikake mixture from scratch, but it's far simpler to buy it. If you purchase some that you aren't pleased with, you can always tweak it to your liking by adding your own herbs and spices to make it more savory or spicy. Just be wary of the salt content when adding furikake, as instant ramen seasoning packets tend to be very salty on their own.
4. Fresh ginger
Once you peel away the bark-like skin and slice into a piece of fresh ginger, its magic is revealed. Invigoratingly aromatic, bracingly spicy, pungent, and tangy, there's nothing quite it. Dried ginger powder doesn't come close. If you're looking for an ingredient to add an intense punch of flavor to your instant ramen, this is it.
There are multiple ways to prepare and incorporate fresh ginger into the dish. To delicately infuse your broth with ginger, add large chunks of it to your ramen broth for a short period of time, then remove the ginger chunks. If you want to turn the volume up, you can add ginger directly to the pot during cooking and leave it in. You'll want to finely mince or grate it, as big pieces are fibrous, spicy, and unpleasant to chew. You can also toss grated fresh ginger atop your ramen after it's cooked for the fiercest flavor.
5. Garlic
Garlic is a quick and game-changing addition to instant ramen. Fresh garlic cloves can be peeled, added whole to the broth, then eventually removed. On the other hand, you could mince some garlic and leave it in for a more intense flavor. The potent heat of fresh garlic is a sensation all its own. However, it isn't your only option for adding garlic flavor to your ramen.
Garlic powder can be stirred into the broth or sprinkled on top of the noodles. It will likely be less intense than fresh garlic. Instant ramen's pre-packaged seasoning mix usually contains garlic powder, so adding more will complement the flavors that are already there. If adding this ingredient, make sure you're using garlic powder and not garlic salt — the latter will make your instant ramen dish too salty.
If you can track down black garlic, you can also use this form of garlic to upgrade your instant ramen. Black garlic is fresh garlic that's been fermented, giving it a sweeter, deeper, more umami-packed character. It sometimes comes in soft cloves that you can mash into paste, or in powdered form.
6. Peanuts
Instant ramen's soft noodles and broth are comforting. However, this quick dish often lacks textural variety. A sprinkling of crushed or halved peanuts on top of your ramen is a great way to instantly add some crunch that will bring your bowl to a new level. You can even leave the peanuts whole if you want a more toothsome quality in each bite.
Peanuts also add fat and protein, making your ramen more filling. The nuts also contain a variety of other nutrients, helping to give your dish a quick healthy boost, according to Healthline. If you want to add a peanut flavor, but don't care about texture, peanut butter is another great ingredient to consider. Stirring a spoonful into your ramen broth gives it a creamy richness, as well as a naturally sweet quality that complements the savory and salty flavors which are already present in your dish.
7. Hot sauce
If you love spicy food, you have probably already tried adding hot sauce to your instant ramen. This is a nearly effortless way to intensify the flavor of your dish. Depending on your heat tolerance and the particular hot sauce you choose, you may only need to add a few tiny drops of hot sauce to your ramen.
Try adding some sriracha. This sweet, sour, and spicy sauce is quite common — you come across the bottles at most grocery stores. To make your ramen a little thicker and funkier, throw in a little gochujang. This spicy paste is made from chilies and fermented soybeans. Classic vinegar-based sauces like Tabasco add a straightforward spicy tang. If you want to really push the limits of your personal spice tolerance, feel free to try a super-hot habanero hot sauce. Just be wary of the heat level you're adding, and don't overdo it.
8. Oil
Adding a quick drizzle of oil over your finished instant ramen dish is a simple upgrade that only takes a few seconds. Rich oils like olive or avocado bring a glistening sheen that results in more satisfying, fatty bites. But to truly elevate your ramen with oil, use one that's imbued with extra flavor.
There are tons of flavored oils on the market. One of the best suited to instant ramen is toasted sesame oil. Its deep, warm, and roasted flavor takes simple noodles and coats them with another layer of deliciousness. Look for oils that are infused with spices and herbs, too. Just a few slashes of roasted garlic oil can help transform bland instant ramen. Likewise, chili oil is a great way to bring both richness and fiery heat. For something refreshing, you can brighten up a bowl of instant ramen with citrus-infused lemon or yuzu oil.
9. Miso paste
Miso is a flavor-packed substance made from salt, fermented soybeans, and a special mold called koji. These ingredients are combined and made into a paste, which then allows us to enjoy the savory and satisfying taste of miso in all kinds of dishes, including ramen. For this instant ramen hack, simply spoon some miso in towards the end of cooking, and whisk it into the broth.
There's a whole world of miso varieties out there. Most types of miso work when added to instant ramen, but knowing more about each can help you find one that best suits your tastes. White miso is the lightest; it tastes sweet and mild. Red miso is darker; it tastes pungent and salty. Then, there's awase miso; this is a type of mixed miso made from both white and red varieties. Hatcho miso is the darkest and most intense of all, as it's usually made entirely of soybeans.
10. Leafy greens
Instant ramen is delicious, but it's not the most nutritious meal. This is where leafy greens can come in handy. According to Healthline, leafy green vegetables are nutritional powerhouses. As such, adding some can help make your bowl of ramen a balanced dish. This instant ramen upgrade is also easy since many leafy greens don't need to be cooked. You can simply wash them, slice or tear them, and throw them into the pot.
Bok choy is a fantastic choice, as this leafy green vegetable is well-suited for soups and stews. It's a good source of selenium, a mineral that helps thyroid function and the immune system. Kale is another solid option. It's rich in a slew of vitamins and nutrients like beta-carotene. Folate-packed spinach is another superfood that's easy to stir into ramen. It also gives it an earthy, vegetal flavor, along with its health benefits. Arugula, watercress, and Swiss chard are other good greens to consider, as well.
11. Coconut milk
Coconut milk is no stranger to soup and noodle dishes. It shows up prominently in Thai and Indian cuisine, both of which contain many such recipes. Why not add it to your instant ramen? Coconut milk, especially the full-fat version, adds satisfying richness and creaminess to the broth, along with a sweet and tropical flavor. Plus, it's a great option for people who are avoiding dairy.
When you first open a can of coconut milk, the liquid and fat may have separated, so make sure to stir them together first. Then, add the milk to your ramen as it's cooking. Stir it in well so that it combines with the broth. If you're not sure how much coconut flavor you want, add a little at a time. A small portion will add just a touch of richness and coconut flavor. If you're going for a super rich, thick broth, stir in more until it reaches the desired consistency.
12. Fresh herbs
Herbs are an easy way to take processed, packaged instant ramen and give it a gourmet makeover. If you've got culinary herbs growing in your garden or on your windowsill, it's even easier to add a few whenever you want. But if not, store-bought herbs are great, too. Both will add a pop of bright green color that makes your bowl of ramen look more like it's homemade. Plus, the herbs add fresh aromas and flavors.
There are so many fresh herbs that complement ramen. You can focus on one particular herb, or use several together. Basil is a nice choice — especially Thai basil — to bring a strong peppery note to the dish. If you're a cilantro fan, throw on some chopped or whole leaves to brighten things up with its citrusy flavor. Mint brings an intense and vibrant freshness to a bowl of ramen. Other tasty herbs to consider are parsley, tarragon, and dill. Lemongrass is another excellent herb to add to ramen, but rather than toss it on the finished dish, it's best stirred in during cooking to tame its harsh edges.
13. Mushrooms
Mushrooms come in all shapes, sizes, and flavor profiles — and many of them make a great addition to instant ramen. Depending on your budget, as well as what taste and texture you're looking for, there are many ways to go about it. Whichever you use, your mushrooms are bound to make the ramen healthier. According to Harvard, mushrooms are a good source of B and D vitamins, as well as other nutrients and minerals. Plus, their earthy flavor gives ramen depth and plenty of umami.
Basic button mushrooms are an inexpensive and tasty choice. They can be eaten raw or cooked, so you can toss them in the ramen while it's simmering or add them at the end. Enoki mushrooms, which come as bunches of long white strands with small caps, need to be thoroughly cooked, so you can't add them at the end. Most other types of mushrooms, like cremini and shiitake, should be added early in the cooking process, or sautéed beforehand. This will help soften their texture and bring out their full rich flavors.
While fresh mushrooms are easy and delicious, you could also use dried mushrooms. To use, reconstitute them in liquid until they become plump. Then, strain the leftover liquid — whether it's water, wine, stock, or a combination — and use it to cook your ramen noodles for even more mushroom flavor.
14. Sausage
Even if your instant ramen is meat flavored, it's not exactly brimming with cuts of succulent chicken, pork, or beef. There may be small chunks of dehydrated meat included, but it's hardly the same flavor or substance you'll get with the real thing. However, preparing a whole steak or pork chop defeats the whole purpose of the speed and convenience of instant ramen as a meal. That's where sausage comes in to save the day.
Adding chopped or sliced pieces of sausage to ramen instantly amplifies the meatiness factor. Look for sausages that are ready to eat — usually, they'll be labeled as dried or fully cooked — and all you have to do is add them to the simmering ramen to heat them up. There's no raw meat in these types of sausage, so you don't need to worry about cooking them to a safe temperature. Some sausages that may fall into this category are Chinese-style sausage, pepperoni, and salami. If you want to add an extra step, you can fry them beforehand in a pan to render out some fat and give them browned, crispy edges for more flavor.
15. Kewpie mayonnaise
Kewpie mayonnaise is a brand of Japanese mayonnaise that is made primarily of egg yolks. This differs from American forms of mayonnaise, which use whole eggs. Egg yolks give Kewpie mayo its extra-rich flavor and thick texture. Additionally, while most American mayos are made with plain white vinegar, Kewpie mayo uses rice vinegar — which adds a bit of sweetness and a rounder taste. Some versions of Kewpie mayo have MSG as well.
You may be wondering what all of this has to do with instant ramen. Well, a squeeze of Kewpie mayo stirred into ramen may well be the most delicious upgrade of them all. Thanks to the opulence of the egg yolks, the broth becomes silky and rich, and the rice vinegar adds just the right amount of tang. To make sure the mayo is fully incorporated, mix it in a bowl with the ramen seasoning packet and then add boiling water, stirring to combine everything until you have a rich, silky broth. Then add your cooked noodles. The result is pure ramen perfection.