The American Favorite That's The New Victim Of Inflation: Why Prices Are Increasing

With no end in sight to skyrocketing egg prices in 2025, consumers are naturally concerned about the price of other grocery staples. Unfortunately, the cost of beef has become equally worrisome, thanks to a 5.5% increase in January of this year as compared to last year's prices. The heart of the issue is a diminished supply of beef that is not sufficient to meet high consumer demand. However, the problem is more complicated than it appears, as there are numerous factors currently affecting the American beef supply.

Along with environmental issues like drought, many farmers are feeling the squeeze inflicted by costly transportation and feed prices. (Keep in mind that beef cows in the U.S. are typically fed a grain-heavy diet.) Additionally, those farmers whose operations subsist on loans are finding it harder to cope with increasing interest rates. As a result, some farmers have elected to supplement their revenue by slaughtering female cows instead of reserving them for breeding. This has led to a cattle shortage, which in turn has driven up beef prices.