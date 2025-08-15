These Are The Most Overpriced Grocery Chains You'll Find In America

There is no doubt that the cost of groceries has been rising year after year, and even month by month, in the United States. According to the USDA, "prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.9 percent" in 2025. While some grocery stores are making all efforts to keep costs as low as possible, others are leaning into indulgence with gourmet options at high prices.

For some shoppers, paying more for everyday groceries is worth it if it means getting a better quality product — but for others, budget prices are key. To find out what grocery stores are the most overpriced, we compared each store's prices with the average retail food prices in the United States for the following items: one dozen eggs, one gallon of whole milk, and one pound of chicken breast. The current national average is $2.72 per dozen eggs, $3.96 per gallon of milk, and $2.01 per pound of chicken breast. For consistency, all of the store prices are based on the closest location to Manhattan, NY.