These Are The Most Overpriced Grocery Chains You'll Find In America
There is no doubt that the cost of groceries has been rising year after year, and even month by month, in the United States. According to the USDA, "prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.9 percent" in 2025. While some grocery stores are making all efforts to keep costs as low as possible, others are leaning into indulgence with gourmet options at high prices.
For some shoppers, paying more for everyday groceries is worth it if it means getting a better quality product — but for others, budget prices are key. To find out what grocery stores are the most overpriced, we compared each store's prices with the average retail food prices in the United States for the following items: one dozen eggs, one gallon of whole milk, and one pound of chicken breast. The current national average is $2.72 per dozen eggs, $3.96 per gallon of milk, and $2.01 per pound of chicken breast. For consistency, all of the store prices are based on the closest location to Manhattan, NY.
Erewhon Market
Known as one of the most notoriously expensive grocery stores in America, Erewhon Market has earned quite a reputation in recent years. Erewhon Market was born over 50 years ago, starting as a small market stall in Boston. The store's mission has always been to provide the highest quality and the healthiest products to customers. The market prides itself on sourcing even the most difficult to find organic products in order to give its shoppers a vast assortment of premium options.
10 locations of Erewhon are currently open across California, but four more are scheduled to make a debut soon. The store has recently gained social media attention for some of its more shockingly priced items, including a $19 charge for a single strawberry. Regardless, customers are still choosing to spend their hard earned money at this grocery chain.
If you are looking to buy some grocery staples, they will certainly cost you more than the national average. At Erewhon, one dozen eggs can cost you $14.99, a gallon of whole milk is priced at $20.99, and a pound of chicken breast will run you $12.99. While these prices may seem outrageous to many, the quality and popularity of Erewhon's selections make it worth the price to its fans.
Whole Foods Market
What started as a small store in Austin, Texas in 1980 exploded to become Whole Foods Market, one of the nation's leading grocery store chains. Today, Whole Foods Market has over 500 stores in North America, and the company has even expanded into the United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market prides itself on providing quality, organic foods for its customers that are produced in a sustainable way. The company is mission-driven and is committed to finding sustainable sources for its grocery store products.
Organic and sustainable products do not come cheap, and Whole Food Market does cost more than its budget grocery store competitors. A dozen eggs here will cost $8.49, over three times the national average. Whole milk is also expensive, costing $9.99 per gallon. A pound of chicken breast will cost you $7.99, also exceeding the national average. While these prices might not be budget-friendly, the quality of Whole Foods Market does justify the price for many.
Citarella
Since 1983, Citarella has been a one-stop-shop for people looking to buy unique and organic groceries in the New York City area. This grocery chain is smaller than most, having only seven market locations and one Wine & Spirits location in total. Before becoming a grocery store, Citarella was a beloved local seafood shop that had been operating on Manhattan's Upper West Side since 1912. In 1983, Joe Gurrera bought the shop and transformed it into Citarella, a grocery store chain that still provides an exceptional seafood selection today.
While Citarella is primarily known for its incredible assortment of fresh, never frozen seafood, the store has also blossomed to provide other everyday grocery options as well. For one dozen eggs, Citarella customers will be charged $12.99. The store's online market does not show any gallon whole milk products, but it does have a half gallon of whole milk for $11.49, meaning it would cost you $22.98 to purchase a full gallon. A pound of its boneless chicken breasts cost a staggering $17.49. While Citarella does not come cheap, the business is still flourishing thanks to the support from satisfied customers.
Publix
According to Publix's founder, George Jenkins, "[Publix is] not only in the grocery business, we're in the people business." Since opening in 1930, Publix has been providing customers with a one-stop-shop for everyday groceries items. Publix's grocery stores have become massively successful, leading it to become the largest employee-owned company in the United States.
Publix is known for its massive stores that offer everything from pantry groceries to hot ready-made meals, including its famous sub sandwiches. While Publix is known for its quality, customer service, and vast range of products, it also has a reputation for being a more expensive grocery store option. A dozen eggs from Publix will cost you $6.31, over twice the national average. Whole milk is also expensive, being sold for $5.53 a gallon. Chicken breast at Publix costs $7.75, making all three products considerably higher than the national average. Despite these prices, it seems unlikely that fans will take their business elsewhere due to the strong community Publix has cultivated.
Wegmans
Stepping inside a Wegmans is an incredibly unique shopping experience. These massive storefronts offer an impressive assortment of pre-made food from all around the world, cooked by their in-store chefs. The store is particularly known for its pre-made sushi selection, a fan-favorite offering. In addition to its incredible chef-made meals, Wegmans is also known for its superb employees, customer service, and large grocery selection.
Since opening in 1916, Wegmans has expanded to have over 110 stores with an impressive staff of over 53,000. To cover these costs, the prices at Wegmans are known to be on the steeper end. A dozen eggs is priced at $7.39, significantly higher than the $2.72 average. A gallon of whole milk is considerably more affordable, coming in at $3.99. Its chicken breast is currently being priced at $8.69, which is four times the national average of $2.01. Despite these prices, customers remain loyal to Wegmans, and continue to indulge in its grocery offerings.
The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market is a European-style grocery store that was created by founders Ray and Beverly Berry after a vacation inspired them to bring the concept to the United States. Unlike a regular grocery store, The Fresh Market offers a farmers-market style shopping experience full of fresh ingredients and organic foods. After opening the first location in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market was able to expand to have 166 locations across 22 states.
Because of its uniquely curated selection of foods, The Fresh Market is a more expensive grocery store option. A dozen eggs costs $6.79, almost three times the national average. For a gallon of whole milk, The Fresh Market charges $11.19, again almost three times the national average. A pound of chicken breast at The Fresh Market costs $7.29 per pound. Overall, the unique concept of this store makes it worth the money for some customers, but it is certainly not budget-friendly.
ACME Markets
Founded in 1891, ACME Markets started as a humble neighborhood grocery store in Philadelphia. Created by Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford, the store eventually merged with other local chains in 1917 and then became a full-fledged supermarket of its own. ACME Markets is now owned by the parent company Albertsons, but continues to still run 164 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. The grocery store is incredibly popular in the region, and is known as a one-stop-shop for all your kitchen needs.
While ACME Markets does not market itself as a luxury grocery shopping experience, it is certainly more expensive than the national average prices. To compare the data, ACME charges $7.29 for a dozen eggs, which is more than double the national average. For a gallon of whole milk, ACME Markets charges $4.99. Finally, for a pound of chicken breast, ACME Markets prices it's cut at $6.49, making all three products expensive in comparison.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Unlike a typical grocery store, Sprouts offers a unique farmers market layout that helps it stand out from other grocery store competitors. Fresh produce, organic foods, and wholesome ingredients are served in the open space of this store, filling the space with delicious looking food. In addition, Sprouts is known for offering lots of healthier alternatives to popular snacks and candies as well as an extensive plant-based eating section. The business is currently thriving with over 410 stores across 23 states.
Because of the quality standards at Sprouts, the products are priced higher than a typical grocery store. A dozen organic eggs are sold here for $15.49, the highest of any store on this list. For a gallon of whole milk, Sprouts charges $6.99. Chicken is also expensive, at $10.99 per pound. While this store does offer an incredible assortment of unique goods, it may not be the most cost-effective place to grab everyday groceries.
Giant Eagle
In 1918, three families joined forces to create Eagle Grocery, a small store in Pennsylvania that quickly expanded to have over 125 locations nationwide. Just a decade later, Kroger bought the company, allowing it to expand to the over 400 grocery stores that the company currently operates today. Giant Eagle prides itself on being environmentally sustainable, and the company has even won awards for its commitments. The company's location in New Brunswick, Ohio was the first supermarket in the world to become LEED-certified.
While the store is thriving as a chain, some customers may find themselves less than satisfied with the prices of the groceries at Giant Eagle. A dozen eggs here will cost you $10.99, making them one of the most expensive options on our list. Milk is slightly more affordable, at $4.79 per gallon. For one pound of chicken breast, expect to pay $7.29. While this store is not the most affordable option, it is certainly a popular choice amongst shoppers, regardless.
Harris Teeter
Born out of North Carolina, Harris Teeter is a popular grocery store chain that has been around since 1960. With over 250 stores in seven states and the District of Columbia, Harris Teeter is a regional favorite. Harris Teeter prides itself on being a vibrant addition to neighborhoods by providing top-notch products, excellent customer service, and a strong commitment to local non-profit charities, from food banks to educational initiatives and youth sports programs. With these factors in mind, Harris Teeter does often price items higher than some competitor stores.
If you are looking to buy a dozen eggs, Harris Teeter prices some at $7.49, over double the national average. Milk is also higher at $4.39 per gallon. Chicken breast is priced at $5.99. While these prices may come as a disappointment to some shoppers, the service and variety that Harris Teeter offers will keep it a fan favorite for others.
Gelson's
Established in 1951 by Bernard and Eugene Gelson, Gelson's Fresh Market has made a name for itself as a premium grocery store chain. Gelson's does not shy away from the fact that they are a more expensive supermarket chain, and instead prides itself on having "superior produce, the highest-quality meat, seafood, and deli, an unmatched selection of wine and liquor, and exceptional service."
Gelson's currently offers 27 storefronts around the Southern California area, and each location lives up to the high standards that the company expects. Compared to the national average, Gelson's is a more expensive option, charging $10.99 for a dozen eggs, $6.99 for a gallon of milk, and $14.99 for a pound of chicken breast.
While Gelson's, as well as the other grocery store chains on this list, may be more expensive, they also do provide a quality standard above what is available at most generic stores. Expensive groceries aren't something everybody wants, so you may want to try strategically shopping at cheaper stores like Trader Joe's or Aldi for your everyday basics and saving the more expensive stores for specialty items like proteins and produce.