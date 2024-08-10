Add These Underrated Seeds To Your Granola For Elevated Flavor

Granola is one breakfast cereal worth the effort of making at home. If you're someone who finds store-bought granolas too sweet or always feel like there's one mix-in missing from the pack, then maybe you're already making your own. If that's the case, you'll know nothing quite beats the toasty, warm smell of granola baking in your kitchen. If your homemade granola needs a new burst of flavor — or maybe an extra bit of crunch — adding sesame seeds might be the solution.

When thinking of seeds as granola mix-ins, pumpkin or sunflower seeds might be your first pick. While those seeds are great, sesame seeds have a unique, nutty, sweet taste and can add a deeper flavor profile to your delicious homemade granola recipe. Sesame seeds are also the perfect nut-free substitute in granola as they release the same aromas, especially when lightly toasted. Lightly toasting white, black, or mixed sesame seeds in your oven with the rest of the granola ingredients will also give additional crunch and texture to the mix. If you're unsure about adding sesame seeds to your granola batch, start by only adding a few tablespoons for a more subtle variation.