What's So Special About TikTok's Viral 3-Ingredient Pancake Bowl?

Pancakes aren't generally thought of as being a healthy food, but a recipe recently posted on TikTok is changing that perception. A viral pancake bowl is taking the platform by storm thanks in equal parts to its simplicity and wholesome ingredient selection. All it takes is a box of pancake mix, half a banana, and a special addition that takes the place of milk or water.

By adding liquid egg whites to the pancake bowl, you increase the concentration of protein exponentially. You can also boost nutrition even further by incorporating protein powder along with the other ingredients. One of the many neat things about this recipe is its portability. Unlike traditional pancakes, a pancake bowl can be made in a sealable container and taken wherever you go. One commenter highlighted the convenience of the recipe, stating, "I love that it's a bowl. So easy for on the go to work, headed to the ski hill etc. 100% trying this."