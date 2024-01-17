Yogurt Is The Magic Ingredient For The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever
If you like your pancakes extra fluffy, there are a few ways to achieve the texture. You can beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold the whipped egg whites into the pancake batter. Buttermilk can also contribute to the texture. The acidity from the buttermilk will react with the baking soda, which can add some fluffiness to the mixture in the form of carbon dioxide, according to Pearson. But there's one ingredient you can use instead that might already be in your fridge.
To make sure your pancakes are fluffed to perfection, you may just need to add a little yogurt. Yogurt is slightly acidic, which means it can be substituted for buttermilk and will function in a similar way. As the yogurt reacts with the baking soda and carbon dioxide is trapped in the batter, you should start to see bubbles pop up throughout the batter. Once these are visible, it means your pancakes will feature a fluffier, lighter texture after cooking.
How to substitute yogurt in pancakes
Yogurt is a little thicker than buttermilk, so you may need to adjust the amount slightly when swapping it in. You can start by making an even 1:1 substitute for the amount of buttermilk called for in the pancake recipe. But if your batter is a little too thick, don't be afraid to add in a little water or milk to loosen it up. Just be sure not to make it too runny; the batter should retain a slightly lumpy texture before being cooked low and slow.
The flavor of the yogurt can lend itself to the pancakes, too. If you opt to measure out some plain-flavored yogurt, the slight tanginess could actually be beneficial to any sweet toppings added to the dish. If your favorite pancake toppings consist of sugary maple syrup or sweet, fresh fruit, a little bit of tanginess in your pancakes may be a welcome contrast so the pancakes aren't overwhelmingly sweet when you take a bite.
Different yogurts can add different flavors
The type of yogurt you use in your pancakes can be switched out to suit your preferences. Of course, plain yogurt will add the least flavor, so you can allow your desired toppings to be the star of the dish. If you want to pack in a little extra protein, try using Greek yogurt. According to Healthline, Greek yogurt contains 20 grams of protein per 7 ounces of yogurt.
You can also use vanilla-flavored yogurt to add a little extra sweetness. The delicately sweet flavor may work particularly well in pancakes with a honey nut granola topping. Since vanilla yogurt will add extra sweetness, you can adjust the amount of sugar added to the batter to taste. If you like your pancakes with fruit mixed in, you can swap some blended fruit yogurt in, too. Simply scoop out some yogurt to mix into the batter. For an even more fruity flavor, mix in some blueberries or diced strawberries as well.