Yogurt Is The Magic Ingredient For The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever

If you like your pancakes extra fluffy, there are a few ways to achieve the texture. You can beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold the whipped egg whites into the pancake batter. Buttermilk can also contribute to the texture. The acidity from the buttermilk will react with the baking soda, which can add some fluffiness to the mixture in the form of carbon dioxide, according to Pearson. But there's one ingredient you can use instead that might already be in your fridge.

To make sure your pancakes are fluffed to perfection, you may just need to add a little yogurt. Yogurt is slightly acidic, which means it can be substituted for buttermilk and will function in a similar way. As the yogurt reacts with the baking soda and carbon dioxide is trapped in the batter, you should start to see bubbles pop up throughout the batter. Once these are visible, it means your pancakes will feature a fluffier, lighter texture after cooking.