You're Better Off Buying These Items At Aldi Vs Costco

True budget shoppers know that saving money is about more than simply choosing one store and eschewing all others. Certain supermarkets offer different things. Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America, sure. Then again, the must-try items at Costco are truly special. Is there one you should always shop over the other? No, of course not. You have to consider quality, value, and — most importantly — how many people are going to be eating.

For example, both Aldi and Costco sell larger quantities of fresh produce than the average supermarket. Eating a variety of fresh fruits and veggies is a good thing to do, and given how long those tasty plants last, it's a good rule of thumb to replenish your stock at least once a week. Buying produce in bulk is certainly a way to save money, but you run the risk of wasting a lot of food. That's one broad example, but supermarkets are bigger than one section. Luckily, we're here to help with the rest of the shopping list. Here are some items you should skip at Costco but definitely pick up at Aldi.