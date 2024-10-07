Not All Aldis Have In-Store Bakeries. Here's How To Tell If Yours Does

Aldi brings joy to its customers with its prices that are hard to argue with, a no frills store layout, and high quality products. This German supermarket branched out from Europe a long time ago, and has since made its way to 18 countries globally. With over 2,200 stores in the U.S alone , and the plan to add another 800 by 2028, Aldi's popularity is clear. If you're a fan of Aldi, one of its selling points might be its wide range of bakery items.

But not all stores are the same; some have an in-store bakery, while others only sell pre-baked goods. Expecting to buy a warm, freshly baked bread loaf, only to have to settle for something prepackaged can be avoided by looking out for two things. Firstly, keep an eye out for a glass display window where you can bag your own baked goods. Secondly, watch for a sign that says, "Oven Fresh Bake Shop". This means that the bread, sweets and all other items in this section are baked daily in store.