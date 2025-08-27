Frank Sinatra Loved To Order His Martinis This Classy Way
Frank Sinatra is known as one of the greatest singers, actors, and icons of his time. After hours, he was also known to enjoy his fair share of cocktails. However, the stylish Sinatra didn't consume just anything laid before him; he had particular taste. From repeatedly ordering stuffed artichoke appetizers to favoring rusty nail cocktails, the man knew what he liked. And when it came to martinis, he loved to order them dry and with a twist.
Sinatra sang about doing things "My Way," and apparently, that extended to his drinking habits. He frequented the American Bar at the Savoy, where the staff were well acquainted with martinis Frank's Way. The head bartender at the time, Victor Gower, shared, "He'd go for a classic Martini — Beefeater gin with a shadow of vermouth, served on the rocks with a twist of lemon. And we had to make sure his glass was filled with ice," (per The Cocktail Lovers).
Ordering a martini dry means it has a higher liquor to vermouth ratio, typically 6:1. In Sinatra's case, the Beefeater gin was the primary player, lending that classic piney juniper flavor. While a twist can be any citrus peel, Sinatra clearly preferred lemon. With this garnish, the lemon peel would be carefully twisted over the cocktail to expel the oils, adding zesty, citrusy flavor without the overly sour notes of the lemon flesh.
Frank Sinatra's quirky drinking preferences
Frank Sinatra loved ice in his martini, which is far from standard. Many would argue the best way to drink a martini is straight up, meaning the drink is chilled over ice, then strained before serving. This results in a cold martini that won't taste increasingly watered down as you sip. However, Sinatra was clearly more concerned with the cold part than he was with the watered-down bit, and how can we fault the man? To each their own.
Of Frank Sinatra's favorite dishes and drinks, Jack Daniel's was one of his top choices. Sinatra was one of those celebrities who adored whiskey — and like martinis, he loved this liquor over ice. He ordered his Jack Daniel's according to the 3:2:1 method: three cubes of ice, two fingers of whiskey, and a splash of water. His love for this beverage — and Jack — ran so deep, he was actually buried with a bottle, and his whiskey-loving legend lives on through Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, a one-of-a-kind whiskey matured in specially carved oak barrels.
Another Sinatra favorite was the rusty nail cocktail, a mix of Scotch and Drambuie (a Scotch-based liqueur infused with honey, herbs, and spices). While rusty nails can be served in any old fashioned or rocks glass, Sinatra was rumored to be super picky about glassware, preferring elegant, quality leaded crystal. This type of crystal has enhanced brilliance and a bit of weight, giving it that satisfying heaviness and a beautiful shimmer. Although he sounds particular, we get where Sinatra's coming from. A classy individual deserves classy glassware, and whether whiskey or cocktails, drinking may as well be a fancy affair.