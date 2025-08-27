Frank Sinatra Loved To Order His Martinis This Classy Way

Frank Sinatra is known as one of the greatest singers, actors, and icons of his time. After hours, he was also known to enjoy his fair share of cocktails. However, the stylish Sinatra didn't consume just anything laid before him; he had particular taste. From repeatedly ordering stuffed artichoke appetizers to favoring rusty nail cocktails, the man knew what he liked. And when it came to martinis, he loved to order them dry and with a twist.

Sinatra sang about doing things "My Way," and apparently, that extended to his drinking habits. He frequented the American Bar at the Savoy, where the staff were well acquainted with martinis Frank's Way. The head bartender at the time, Victor Gower, shared, "He'd go for a classic Martini — Beefeater gin with a shadow of vermouth, served on the rocks with a twist of lemon. And we had to make sure his glass was filled with ice," (per The Cocktail Lovers).

Ordering a martini dry means it has a higher liquor to vermouth ratio, typically 6:1. In Sinatra's case, the Beefeater gin was the primary player, lending that classic piney juniper flavor. While a twist can be any citrus peel, Sinatra clearly preferred lemon. With this garnish, the lemon peel would be carefully twisted over the cocktail to expel the oils, adding zesty, citrusy flavor without the overly sour notes of the lemon flesh.