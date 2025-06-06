14 Celebrities Who Love Whiskey

When Kiefer Sutherland wasn't running around as Jack Bauer, defusing bombs and preventing cyberwarfare, we like to think that he was kicking back at the end of a long day on set with a glass of Canadian whisky. The actor's love of the drink runs deep, and began at a pretty young age, an origin story that he explained during the launch of his own beverage Red Bank whisky. "When I was 15 I was cast in a play and the next youngest person in the cast was 32 years old," he said to Master of Malt. "One night he took pity on me and he took me to the bar. I ordered a Coke and was told I needed to order a proper drink. My parents drank J&B, this was the early '80s so it was still the biggest whisky in the world then, and so that's what I ordered."

It seems that at that moment, his love of whisky was set in stone — and he proceeded to fall further in love with Scottish single malts as the years went on. Eventually, though, he found his way back to the whisky-making traditions of his home country, and in making Red Bank whisky he fulfilled a longstanding dream. "My whole deal was that I wouldn't go forward with it unless it was something I could be proud of, and as a Canadian brand, something Canada could be proud of, and I think that we've accomplished that."