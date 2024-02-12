Frank Sinatra's Favorite Cocktail Only Requires 2 Ingredients

It goes without saying that celebrities can and often do have a massive impact on what's trendy, in terms of not just fashion but other categories as well — like, for instance, food and drink. One viral interview can have us all ordering a Negroni sbagliato with prosecco; a picture of an actress sipping an Aperol spritz at a press conference can make you start craving the warm weather tipple something fierce. Things actually weren't so different back in the 1960s, well before Instagram and Access Hollywood. If it caught on that a star had a favorite drink, the general public would follow suit out of curiosity, admiration, or whatever else it may be. And in the case of Frank Sinatra, that drink was a Rusty Nail.

Sinatra was the de facto leader of the Rat Pack, an informal group of actor-musicians that in the '60s had a reputation for debaucherous behavior, including a passion for drinking. And one drink Sinatra and his contemporaries would often be seen sipping is the Rusty Nail, a cocktail made of just two ingredients: Scotch and Drambuie. And while the Rusty Nail hasn't really been in fashion since the Rat Pack ran Hollywood, you never know when an old trend might resurface. If you're curious to try the drink that powered Vegas' best-known bad boys, by all means. You might find that you have a crooner's taste in drinks.