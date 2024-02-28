Frank Sinatra's Favorite Martini Was All About The Ice

After singing and acting, Frank Sinatra is probably best known for one thing: drinking. Born in New Jersey, the crooner and de facto leader of the Rat Pack famously got up to all sorts of shenanigans in cities around the world, from Las Vegas to London. Sinatra and friends like Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. had a wild, debaucherous image with a reputation for partying and womanizing. But just because Sinatra and company liked to have fun didn't mean they were without standards.

Ol' Blue Eyes was spotted with all different sorts of drinks in hand throughout his life, particularly whiskeys — Jack Daniel's doubled its distribution after Sinatra once brought a glass onstage and called it the "nectar of the gods." Sinatra loved a Rusty Nail cocktail, a mix of scotch and Drambuie. But he would take to the clear stuff now and then, often ordering a martini. And when he did, he was very particular about it.

Bartenders who frequently served Sinatra recall him ordering his martinis very dry, with gin and a twist, and most importantly, ice cold. In fact, while martinis are usually shaken with ice and then served straight up, Sinatra took his martinis on the rocks — a much less common way of serving the drink, but supposedly a very tasty one.