Frank Sinatra Loved To Order This Old-School Italian Appetizer On Repeat

Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan is known for attracting celebrities like Al Pacino, Calvin Klein, and Oprah Winfrey. Still, no name has been more synonymous with the Italian eatery than Frank Sinatra. Whenever he visited Patsy's, there were certain dishes he would frequently order, like the Veal Milanese and ricotta torte. He even had a specific table upstairs where he always dined, indulging in his favorite appetizer: the stuffed artichokes.

The stuffed artichokes have been on the menu at Patsy's since it opened in 1944, at the time having been prepared by Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo. The recipe was passed down to his son, Joe, and to Joe's son, Sal, who were the only three chefs ever to run the kitchen at Patsy's. While the recipe never changed for regular guests, Frank Sinatra was no regular guest.

It turns out that, even though it was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite dishes, he wasn't a fan of an overpowering garlic flavor, so the chefs modified the recipe just for him, reducing the amount of garlic in the dish. The rest of the appetizer is comprised of intense, salty flavors like anchovies, black olives, and capers, and it's even got Parmigiano Reggiano mixed in, adding some extra salt from the cheese itself. While they may not be for everyone, it's unlikely that the stuffed artichokes will disappear anytime soon.