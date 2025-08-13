Frank Sinatra Loved To Order This Old-School Italian Appetizer On Repeat
Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan is known for attracting celebrities like Al Pacino, Calvin Klein, and Oprah Winfrey. Still, no name has been more synonymous with the Italian eatery than Frank Sinatra. Whenever he visited Patsy's, there were certain dishes he would frequently order, like the Veal Milanese and ricotta torte. He even had a specific table upstairs where he always dined, indulging in his favorite appetizer: the stuffed artichokes.
The stuffed artichokes have been on the menu at Patsy's since it opened in 1944, at the time having been prepared by Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo. The recipe was passed down to his son, Joe, and to Joe's son, Sal, who were the only three chefs ever to run the kitchen at Patsy's. While the recipe never changed for regular guests, Frank Sinatra was no regular guest.
It turns out that, even though it was one of Frank Sinatra's favorite dishes, he wasn't a fan of an overpowering garlic flavor, so the chefs modified the recipe just for him, reducing the amount of garlic in the dish. The rest of the appetizer is comprised of intense, salty flavors like anchovies, black olives, and capers, and it's even got Parmigiano Reggiano mixed in, adding some extra salt from the cheese itself. While they may not be for everyone, it's unlikely that the stuffed artichokes will disappear anytime soon.
How to make Patsy's stuffed artichokes
Luckily for people who share Frank Sinatra's love of stuffed artichokes, Patsy's is not shy about sharing the recipe. A YouTube video walks viewers through how to make them, although it leaves out some of the exact measurements. Instead, it shows Sal Scognamillo making the dish from memory, which is satisfying to watch in its own right. Following him, you can prepare and enjoy this light and easy appetizer anytime.
The process might seem involved, but the more you do it, the easier it gets. Sal rinses and prunes the outer leaves of the artichoke, then removes the stem and chops off the top two inches. He spreads the leaves and removes the heart, saving it to be eaten separately. Next, he makes a mixture of bread crumbs, Parmesan, garlic, olives, capers, basil, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, pepper, and olive oil to fill the artichokes.
To cook the artichokes, he places them in a pan, fills it with enough water to cover the bottom halves, and covers it all with foil. He bakes them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour and 15 minutes, before removing the foil and broiling for 2-3 minutes to brown the top of the filling. To finish, he spoons over about two tablespoons of the salty pan juices to give the artichokes the ultimate flavor boost and serve them up to anyone who shares the same taste as Frank Sinatra.