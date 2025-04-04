If You're Looking For Frozen Burgers Made With 100% Beef, Try These 12 Brands

Frozen burgers are a convenient way to ensure you have plenty of barbeque staples on hand anytime you get the urge to host a backyard event. Most of us don't have the time or inclination to hand-make burgers from fresh ground beef, making this option a real time-saver in the kitchen. Another thing we love about these patties is that you can cook only what you need and save the rest. Storing meat in the freezer extends its shelf-life too — up to four months, in fact, ensuring you have a ready supply of burgers for future shindigs.

It might be surprising to learn that not all burgers are made with only real beef. Don't worry. We've got you covered. Here are 12 brands selling frozen burgers made with 100% pure beef, that you can pick up any night of the week at stores like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart. So head over to the freezer section of your local grocery store for grilling fare any time of year.