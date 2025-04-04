If You're Looking For Frozen Burgers Made With 100% Beef, Try These 12 Brands
Frozen burgers are a convenient way to ensure you have plenty of barbeque staples on hand anytime you get the urge to host a backyard event. Most of us don't have the time or inclination to hand-make burgers from fresh ground beef, making this option a real time-saver in the kitchen. Another thing we love about these patties is that you can cook only what you need and save the rest. Storing meat in the freezer extends its shelf-life too — up to four months, in fact, ensuring you have a ready supply of burgers for future shindigs.
It might be surprising to learn that not all burgers are made with only real beef. Don't worry. We've got you covered. Here are 12 brands selling frozen burgers made with 100% pure beef, that you can pick up any night of the week at stores like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart. So head over to the freezer section of your local grocery store for grilling fare any time of year.
1. Aldi 100% Pure Beef Frozen Burgers
Aldi carries two in-house options for 100% pure beef burgers, including the 85% lean beef/15% fat and the more economical 75%/25% option. Regardless of which lean-to-fat blend you buy, it comes in a 12-pack bag filled with ¼ pound burgers. These store-brand patties are quick-frozen individually and ready to cook anytime you're craving a classic burger experience. And the best part: There's no need to go out to that greasy spoon on the corner.
We love that Aldi minimally processes its beef burgers. They contain no artificial ingredients and are always USDA-inspected for wholesomeness. These patties hold their shape well too, whether you grill them, pan-sear them, or broil them in the oven. That could be why they're a fan favorite among reviewers. Reportedly, the higher-fat option and a medium grill setting make these a good choice for the juiciest burger. If you don't have an Aldi in your neighborhood, fear not. The store recently announced plans for a big expansion of its locations nationwide.
2. Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties
Ball Park franks are as American as baseball and apple pie, so you might be amazed to learn this Tyson-owned company makes all-beef burgers too. Its contribution to our list of frozen patties made with real 100% beef is fully cooked and microwavable in minutes. Of course, they're made from only premium beef and contain zero artificial colors or flavors, nor any byproducts or preservatives.
Because these scrumptious burgers are pre-cooked, you can get dinner on the table in no time, and what ravenous family doesn't love burger night? Pick Ball Park's burgers up at Sam's Club stores, where available, as well as in the freezer aisle of your neighborhood Dollar General. See for yourself if you agree with all of the product's satisfied reviewers. Customers praise their delicious flavor and satisfying size, and some tout these patties as moist and tasty right out of the microwave. They're great for kids too.
3. Bubba Burger Original
Beef Bubbas are made from 100% choice beef chuck, not a blend of cuts like some other products on the shelf. This flavor-packed ingredient is a top reason why we rate Bubba as one of the best frozen burger brands around. Pure beef is responsible for the juicy simplicity in every bite. You won't find any additives or preservatives in Bubba's original patties, and with 25 grams of protein and zero carbs in every serving, it also fits into popular keto-style eating plans.
While Bubba Burgers come in a variety of yummy flavors, if you're looking for single-ingredient, 100% pure beef patties, you can't go wrong with the Original. You can get your Bubba Burgers at most Walmart stores, as well as Safeway and Kroger. A 2-pound box contains six of the ⅓-pound flash-frozen burgers. Or consider stocking up — now is the perfect time to get ready for summer barbeques with the 4-pound family box. Some reviewers note that thawing the patties out first will help them cook more evenly, and you can follow our tips and tricks for the best grilled burgers ever.
4. Clover Valley All Natural Beef Burgers
It seems like there's a Dollar General on every corner, even in the smallest backroad towns, which is one of the reasons we love these one-stop shops so much. You can get everything you need from laundry soap to, yes, frozen burgers made with real beef. Sold under the company's store brand, Clover Valley, these 100% beef burgers come in a box of 6. The minimally processed, ¼-pound patties are an 80%/20% blend of lean beef and fat. They're even gluten-free and contain no artificial ingredients. Nice job, Dollar General.
Reviews laud them as great burgers for the price, and we agree. Costs vary by location of course, but some local stores sell them for under $9. Stop by this convenient shop on the way to the lake and fill your cooler with delicious frozen patties and all the fixings. Just season to taste, toss them over the charcoal pit, and enjoy.
5. Free Graze Organic Grass Fed Beef Burgers
The Free Graze brand gets its 100% real beef from American ranchers. These farm-raised, free-roaming cows are never fed any hormones or synthetic antibiotics. Free from animal byproducts, preservatives, and artificial ingredients, the final product lacks everything but flavor. You can shop for a 12-pack of Free Graze's ⅓-pound Wagyu-style burgers at Sam's Club locations, if in stock, or have Instacart deliver a 4-count box (or two) of the brand's ¼-pound organic beef patties to your doorstep, courtesy of your neighborhood Kroger.
Grass-fed beef has some heart-healthy benefits that ground meat from grain and corn-fed cows just doesn't. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, linolenic acid, and vitamin E. But because of its lower fat content, you'll want to be careful that you don't dry it out during cooking; there's definitely a proper way to cook grass-fed beef without ruining it. People who've bought these burgers suggest setting your grill about 50 F lower than you would with a grain-fed patty.
6. Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers
Walmart's low-cost store brand, Great Value, offers loads of good-quality foods, and it's a big mistake to assume they're inferior. That includes its 100% pure beef burgers. These patties are available in a 3-pound bag and have an uncommon lean-to-fat ratio of 85%/15%, making them a bit leaner than some of the other brands we've featured here. Because Great Value quick-freezes the patties individually, these pre-made burgers don't stick together in the package, making it easier to grab a couple for an easy weekday meal.
This store brand's burgers also have loads of five-star reviews. One shopper found the flavor fantastic, noting that they were tender and juicy. Great Value's frozen patties can be more affordable than fresh ground beef, especially when you purchase them in bulk; a bag of 12 can cost under $15. Don't forget about the Great Value promise, either: If you don't like it, you can return it for a refund or replacement.
7. Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties
Kirkland is another brand that offers burger-lovers looking for beef a terrific, single-ingredient option. Its frozen burgers are made from 100% grass-fed beef, raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones. These beefy (pun intended) ⅓-pound patties come in a huge 15-count bag, in keeping with the warehouse club's "bigger is better" theme. Their 80-20 ratio of lean to fat is also considered by chefs to be ideal for juicy, flavorful burgers and this Kirkland variety won't let any passionate burger connoisseurs down.
So, does grass-fed beef make a better burger than grain-fed? It all depends on who you ask. Cows raised on natural pasture grasses produce a slightly gamey taste, while grain-fed beef may have a sweeter flavor due to the cow's diet of corn and grains. Customers report that Costco's private-label frozen burgers have a fresh beef taste despite being frozen, with better quality than most burger joints are serving up.
8. Kroger 100% Pure Beef Quarter Pound Burgers
Kroger's 100% pure beef burgers are another outstanding freezer-stocker option for an impromptu cookout. These ¼-pound patties come in packs of 8 with 73%/27% lean to fat, as well as the 80%/20% blend that contains a whopping two dozen patties. That's enough to feed the whole block this weekend. These store-brand burgers are also free from common allergens, like sesame seeds, wheat, nuts, milk, and eggs.
Kroger's customers have a lot of good things to say about these pure-beef burgers, with one saying that these are their absolute favorite burgers and the only ones they'll buy now. Others tout that these tasty burgers are easy to use and that their low cost per pound makes them a good buy, especially when they're on sale. Kroger has a large family of companies spanning 35 states where you can easily grab a package of frozen 100% pure beef burgers. You can also find it in stores like Fry's, King Soopers, and Smith's Food and Drug.
9. Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers
Walmart launched its premium-quality store brand Marketside in 2008. In addition to Great Value, this private label also offers frozen burgers made with all-natural, real beef. You can pick up a 2-pound box with six ⅓-pound patties at pretty much any Walmart location near you. The retail giant calls these burgers "restaurant style" and they can go directly from freezer to pan; yes, that means you can skip the time-consuming thaw out. Walmart shoppers say that these burgers are some of the best, and they're less greasy, better tasting, and more fairly priced than fresh patties can be.
Get ready for your next cookout and opt for the 4-pounder. This larger package is loaded with twice as many patties as the smaller box. You can also grab your Marketside burgers seasoned. While these options aren't single-ingredient products like the unflavored variety, they are made with 100% real Angus beef.
10. Meat District Shaq Angus Beef Patties
Even if you don't follow basketball, you've probably heard of Shaquille O'Neal. This NBA Center stands at an incredible 7 feet, 1 inch tall and, presumably, this giant has a matching appetite. So you might guess that any frozen burger Shaq puts his name on is going to be filling — and it is. From Meat District, with four to a box, these burgers are made in collaboration with the star athlete, with the goal of giving fans a hearty meal in a bun. Each premium 100% Angus beef patty weighs a monstrous 8 ounces — yes, that's half a pound of ground meat.
You can find The Shaq at Kroger stores and some Walmart locations, and the reviews didn't disappoint us. One customer even claims that these massive burgers are amazing and better than any premade patties they've ever had. You can't go wrong with a ringing endorsement like that. Take Bobby Flay's advice and season them with a little salt and pepper, and these championship-quality, pure beef patties will always come out tender and juicy.
11. Pound of Ground Burger Thins
Sometimes you just don't have the appetite for a huge burger. Whether you have hungry kiddos scouting out the fridge or you're looking for a light lunch, reach for Pound of Ground's burger thins. Despite their small size, these all-natural frozen burgers are 100% pure beef, making them free from gluten. Because these petite burgers weigh just 2.6 ounces, you can have a meal on the table from frozen in more or less 6 minutes. A box contains six patties and each one tops out at just 190 calories.
Pound of Ground also says these skinny patties are the ideal foundation for all your favorite stacked burger recipes. Even multiple meat layers topped with cheese and condiments won't collapse in a messy heap on your plate thanks to these thins. Get these uniquely small patties at participating Kroger stores and at BJ's Wholesale Club in states like Connecticut, Florida, Maine, and New Hampshire.
12. Simple Truth 100% Grass-Fed Natural Beef Burgers
Simple Truth also offers beef lovers an excellent choice of frozen burgers. The premise behind this Kroger brand is to produce a product that's free from unwanted ingredients, like preservatives. If you're the kind of shopper who likes to understand what's on meat labels, give them a try. These 100% natural beef burgers come from grass-fed cows and the 85%/15% patties are ready to grill right out of each box of four. They're plenty meaty too, weighing a hearty ⅓ pound each.
Simple Truth's cows are responsibly raised in Uruguay without antibiotics and hormones. This South American country offers year-round grazing, so cows don't need to eat any grain at all; munching on greener pastures does seem like the natural choice for cows. Simple Truth's satisfied customers rave about its grass-fed flavor, noting that you can tell the difference between these and other burgers, likely thanks to where the beef comes from.