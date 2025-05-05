10 Of The Worst Frozen Food Recalls That Swept Across America

One thing consumers never want to hear is the word "recall," especially when it's for a food in their own freezers. There's an understandable fear and paranoia surrounding recall alerts. It's never possible to know exactly what a food product went through from the time it's made until it hits the shelves. New studies show that food recalls are even deadlier in today's day and age, with 2024 being one of the worst years for foodborne illnesses to date.

The most startling thing about recalls is that they're not limited to microscopic bacteria that are invisible to the human eye. Many frozen food recalls also happen due to foreign materials ending up in the food before it makes it to the freezer. It's not a pretty timeline to look back on, but learning from past recalls may help brands learn from the mistakes of others. Here are some of the worst that have hit the freezer section through the years.