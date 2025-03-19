9 Dollar Tree Food Deals That Put Walmart To Shame
When it comes to saving money on groceries, many shoppers assume that large retailers like Walmart will have the best deals. However, for many items, the best prices can be found in a more unassuming place: your local dollar store.
From pantry staples to snacks and drinks, stores like Dollar Tree offer great deals and competitive pricing on everyday goods. Dollar Tree Inc., the company that owns both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, aims to provide customers with quality items for the lowest price possible. These locations offer a unique business model by pricing most of their items at $1.25.
While Walmart also prides itself on competitive everyday low prices, there are several items that customers will end up overpaying for at this store. When trying to save money on grocery shopping, every dollar counts, and there are many items at Dollar Tree that can deliver incredible savings beyond what Walmart can offer. In this article, we will compare the New York region's prices on identical items to show how these 10 Dollar Tree deals put Walmart's prices to shame.
1. Kraft Real Mayo, 8 ounce
One of the standout deals at the Dollar Tree is the Kraft Real Mayo. For many people, a bottle of mayonnaise is a staple of the kitchen that is used on a weekly if not daily basis. If you plan on making sandwiches, salads, baked goods, or sauces, it is always a good idea to have a bottle of mayo in your refrigerator.
The next time you head to the store to purchase a bottle of mayonnaise, we advise you skip your usual retailer and give Dollar Tree your business. At Dollar Tree, one 8 ounce jar of Kraft Real Mayo is sold at their standard low price of $1.25. This jar packs all the creamy rich flavor you'd expect from this name-brand favorite, and Dollar Tree provides it at a lower price than many competitor retailers, including Walmart.
So how good are the savings? If you decide to shop at Walmart for this item, you will be paying much more for the exact same product. Charging $4.90 for one 8 ounce jar, Walmart prices this item nearly four times higher than Dollar Tree does. The numbers do not lie, making it clear that Dollar Tree is the best retailer to purchase this mayonnaise at.
2. Campbell's Kitchen Classics Chicken Noodle Soup, 14.5 ounce can
Campbell's Kitchen Classics Chicken Noodle Soup is an iconic meal option perfect for chilly days when you are craving something warm and comforting. This canned soup, which comes in a 14.5 ounce container, is a great item to have in your pantry. With chicken and carrots already added to this chicken stock, Campbell's Kitchen Classics Chicken Noodle Soup is a practical and convenient meal option.
Dollar Tree offers a terrific deal on these cans of chicken noodle soup. At only $1.25 for a 14.5 ounce can, this item is an incredibly inexpensive dinner or lunch option. For shoppers looking to save money, this is a cheap and filling meal.
If you are looking to stock up on this item, it may be best to avoid spending your money at Walmart. In a sharp comparison to Dollar Tree's great deal, Walmart charges $8.99 per 14.5 ounce can. Unless you don't mind paying over seven times more for the same product, Dollar Tree is the best choice for your wallet.
3. Martinelli's Sparkling Cider, 8.4 ounce bottles
The deals at Dollar Tree don't just end at meals, snacks, and condiments; the store also offers great savings on drinks as well. Martinelli's Sparkling Cider is a festive and refreshing drink that is a popular purchase for those celebrating a holiday or special occasion. Made with 100% juice from fresh U.S. grown apples, this beverage is loved by many for its crisp and sweet taste.
This non-alcoholic drink is offered at several sizes, but the 8.4 ounce bottles are especially convenient for individual servings of this delicious drink. At Dollar Tree, you can buy an individual 8.4 ounce bottle at their standard low price of $1.25, making this a cheap and delicious treat to pick up on your next visit.
On the other hand, Walmart only sells these beverages as part of a 12-bottle pack for $36.90. If you buy this pack, you end up paying $3.08 per bottle, a price much higher than Dollar Tree's current offer. Next time you are looking to purchase a pack or an individual bottle, the thrifty choice is to shop at Dollar Tree.
4. SunnyD Tangy Original Orange Juice Drink, 3 count packs
Known for being a great source of vitamin C, orange juice is a regular grocery purchase for many shoppers. SunnyD Tangy Original Orange Juice Drink is one of the most popular orange juice brands on the market. Known for its sweet and tangy flavor, this beverage is a common choice of drink for the start of the day.
For those looking to buy the SunnyD juice boxes, Dollar Tree offers the best deal on this item. At only $1.25 for a three bottle pack, this set will quench your thirst without breaking the bank. This is an incredible value, especially when compared to other big-box stores like Walmart.
Walmart's three pack bottles of SunnyD Tangy Original Orange Juice Drink is certainly more expensive than Dollar Tree's. Walmart is charging $19.32 for three sets of the three packs, meaning the price per pack is $6.44. This is over five times more than Dollar Tree is charging for the same item. For those looking to stretch their grocery budget, the three-packs of SunnyD Tangy Original Orange Juice Drink from the Dollar Tree is a great deal that certainly rivals Walmart's prices.
5. Jolly Rancher Hard Candy in Original Flavors, 3.8 ounce package
For those looking to have a sweet treat, grabbing a bag of candy from the grocery store is a convenient option. Jolly Rancher Hard Candy in Original Flavors is a popular choice for candy lovers. With fruit flavors including blue raspberry, cherry, grape, watermelon, and green apple, these hard candies are perfect for snacking and sharing.
At Dollar Tree, you can purchase a 3.8 ounce pack of these Jolly Rancher candies for $1.25 a pack, making this a delicious and inexpensive dessert option. For those craving candy but not wanting to overspend, this Dollar Tree deal is the perfect option.
At Walmart, the 3.8 ounce bag sizes are only sold in a three pack for $10.99 each, meaning that the price per pack is $3.67. This is significantly more expensive, especially for such a small bag of candy. The next time you are looking to buy this nostalgic snack, Dollar Tree should be your first choice store.
6. Welch's Mixed Fruit Snack, 3.75 ounce
When it comes to an easy on the go snack, Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks are a great way to enjoy a sweet fruity treat made with real fruit as the first ingredient. A great source of vitamin A, C, and E, these chewy snacks are bursting with the flavors of fruits like strawberry, white grape raspberry, orange, white grape peach, and concord grape.
At Dollar Tree, one 3.75 ounce package of these fruit snacks costs only $1.25, making this an affordable snack option. These little packages are perfect for portion control and ensure that every bite is fresh and flavorful.
If you are looking to buy the same sized packages at Walmart, the price will be significantly higher. They sell this size in a two pack for $4.48, meaning each individual pack is $2.24. Saving money means making every dollar count, and spending more for the same product is an easy way to waste money unnecessarily. If you and your family love these Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks, Dollar Tree offers the better price per bag purchase.
7. Kraft Classic Ranch Salad Dressing, 8 ounce bottles
We have already covered how Dollar Tree offers less expensive options for mayonnaise and ketchup, but they also dominate low prices for another popular condiment: ranch dressing. Kraft Classic Ranch Salad Dressing is a versatile and creamy dressing perfect for using in salads, as a dipping sauce, or in a recipe. This name brand item is a popular choice for many customers, and Dollar Tree offers a great deal on it.
At only $1.25 for an 8 ounce bottle, Dollar Tree is selling Kraft Classic Ranch Salad Dressing at an incredibly low price. This size is perfect for those not wanting to clutter up their refrigerator, and for this price, it is hard to beat.
In opposition, Walmart charges $2.24 for the same 8 ounce bottle of this ranch. At nearly a dollar more per bottle, customers are wasting money by not shopping at Dollar Tree. The next time you plan to restock your ranch supply, Dollar Tree will be the best place to pick this bottle up.
8. A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce, 5 ounce bottles
A bottle of A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce is a perfect companion to grilled meats dishes. This world-famous steak sauce is known for its bold and savory flavor, making it the finishing touch for many steaks and burgers. If you are looking to enhance your protein dishes at home, A.1. Thick & Hearty Steak Sauce is a great option to try.
If you want to try this sauce, a 5 ounce bottle is the perfect size for purchase. Dollar Tree offers this size for only $1.25, making it a cheap and practical addition to your sauce collection. However, this product is not always this inexpensive.
At Walmart, the same 5 ounce bottle of A.1. Thick & Hearty Sauce costs $8.86. This product is seven times more expensive to buy at Walmart than it is to buy at Dollar Tree. Overall, it is clear that Dollar Tree is the better place to purchase A.1. Thick & Hearty Sauce on your next grocery visit.
9. Green Giant Vegetable Blend, 15 ounce can
For shoppers looking to add more vegetables to their diet, a can of Green Giant Vegetable Blend is a convenient option. Each 15 ounce can features a blend of vegetables like carrots, corn, broccoli, peas, and cauliflower, making it an easy and healthy food option.
At the Dollar Tree, one 15 ounce can of Green Giant Vegetable Blend will cost you only $1.25, making this an inexpensive option to have stored in your pantry. While Dollar Tree is able to offer this can at such a low price, not all competitors are able to do the same.
At Walmart, a four pack of these 15 ounce Green Giant Vegetable Blend cans costs $19.83. This averages to $4.96 a can, making this a significantly more expensive canned vegetable option. This item, like the others featured in this article, is a perfect example of how Dollar Tree continues to offer surprising deals that rival larger retailers like Walmart. Time and time again, Dollar Tree offers inexpensive items that can help you stretch your grocery budget while not sacrificing the name brand items you know and love.