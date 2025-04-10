How To Identify Highly-Processed Deli Meats

There's something sneakily satisfying about deli meats. We all want to indulge in those tantalizing slices of mortadella or pancetta from time to time — whether after adding them to a well-curated charcuterie board or slipping them in between slices of bread for a quick, satiating lunch — even if we know many of them are highly processed and not exactly stacked with nutrition.

Ultra-processed foods make up nearly 60% of the average American adult's diet and a staggering 70% of what children consume. Such a high consumption of ultra-processed food has been linked to serious health risks like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity, with a 2024 study pointing to an increased risk of dementia. So, how do we have our salami and eat it too? A good start is choosing better-quality, less-processed deli meats.

With the FDA approving more than 3,000 substances as food additives, it can become challenging to sniff them out. But there are a few easy clues to help you cut through the confusion. From spotting certain preservatives like nitrates and understanding their role to recognizing how an unusually long shelf life can sometimes signal ultra-processing, it's possible to make more informed choices. We've rounded up tips to help you make sense of deli labels to spot ultra-processed meat.

