5 Costco Products You Need For Your Labor Day Cookout
Labor Day weekend is almost here, and if you're looking for a way to celebrate, hosting a backyard cookout is the way to go. The weather is still warm enough to fire up that grill, but those intense heat waves are starting to ease up, making for an ideal afternoon spent outdoors with family and friends. Whether expecting an intimate group or a large crowd, one shopping trip to Costco can set you up with everything you need.
Costco has incredible gear for your outdoor dining experience, from barbecues and coolers to cutlery and napkins. But you'll also need to fill those plates with delicious food to keep guests happy. Luckily, we've rounded up five Costco products to cover the cookout basics. These items are reliable, crowd-pleasing foods and drinks guests naturally expect at backyard barbecues.
All these products are Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, which means they come with unbeatable prices. Costco's Kirkland Signature products are cheap thanks to the store's buying model, which involves direct marketing, bulk purchases, and selling hot-ticket items under its private label. So if you're planning that upcoming Labor Day cookout, add these five Costco staples to that shopping cart!
Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs
Did you know you can bring Costco's legendary food-court hot dogs home? Costco's Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are the same quarter-pound frankfurters served in-store. They're available in convenient blue packages of 14 made from USDA-Choice beef and free of gluten, corn syrup, and phosphates. They're fully-cooked dogs requiring only a quick grill for that perfect smoky flavor. And if one package doesn't quite cover your needs, Costco sells the same product in a massive 120-count box.
These franks stole fourth place in our ranking of fast food hot dogs not just for their low price tag, but for their delicious, caramelized casing and meaty flavor. That's not bad considering Costco isn't exactly a fast food joint specializing in hot dogs; the hot dogs are just one of many member benefits. However, customers consistently rave about these franks' generous size, flavor, and universal appeal. One Costco reviewer puts it perfectly, "We are a very picky family about hot dogs...But we all love these hot dogs! Great flavor but not overpowering. Perfect blend of seasonings that don't upset any of our stomachs either. And they are HUGE!"
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties
You can't have a cookout without burgers, but Labor Day should be about relaxing, not laboring over hand-formed patties. Instead of making more work for yourself, buy Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties. These packages come with 18 perfectly portioned ⅓-pound patties with 25% fat and 24 grams of protein each. They're already separated and ready for the grill, so you can skip the prep work and spend more time mingling with guests. But before you get caught in conversation, remember that keeping the grill lid open or closed impacts that burger's flavor, with closed lids resulting in juicier, but faster-cooking meat.
We're not recommending these burgers solely out of convenience. They're legitimately tasty. In a Reddit taste-test comparing three different Costco burger patties, this option took the crown and was described as the "best tasting by far." Multiple customers echoed this sentiment. However, if you prefer grass-fed options (which tend to be leaner and gamier), Costco does sell grass-fed beef, including burger patties in 15-count packages.
Deli-prepared Mac and Cheese
Sure, hot dogs and burgers are cookout staples. But side dishes often secretly steal the spotlight. They're low-commitment, high-reward, meaning guests can scoop up a small portion to test the waters, and if it's got that moreish quality, they'll likely return for seconds or even thirds. Mac and cheese fits this criteria perfectly, and luckily, Costco's deli section serves up ready-to-bake Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese. It comes with 12 servings in one aluminum tray that can go straight from store to oven. Just slide it in at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40-60 minutes and call it a day.
The base is deliciously creamy with genuine cheese flavor, though some people find it a bit simple on the seasoning front. For those who relate to the latter, fear not. There's a super easy fix: Before it hits the oven, load it up with Kirkland bacon bits, extra cheese, or whatever spices make your taste buds happy. To take it to the next level, toss that tray in a smoker for mac and cheese that'll have your guests salivating the second they arrive. And when the party's over, there's zero cleanup required. You cook it, serve it, and toss the tray.
Kirkland Signature Krinkle Cut Pink Salt Kettle Chips
When it comes to chips, Kirkland Signature Krinkle Cut Pink Salt Kettle Chips go a long way. These generously sized bags are built for crowds, with each bag holding 32 servings. The chips are gluten-free, kosher, and made with only three ingredients: potatoes, oils, and salt. The sturdy ridges hold up when you're loading them with dip, unlike some thinner, standard varieties. Meanwhile, the pink salt seasoning is flavorful enough to stand on its own, but still neutral enough to pair with other dishes.
You may already recognize the Kettle Brand. Thanks to one of Costco's clever dual-branding partnerships, you get the trusted quality of a name-brand chip with Kirkland's unbeatable pricing. You can have your chips and eat them too. And if you're also in need of dips, browse our list of easy hors d'Oeuvres and snacks guests will devour (the hummus and baba ganoush are great cookout choices).
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water
Finally, you'll need some beverages to wash down all that yummy food! While beer and burgers go together like peanut butter and jelly, not everyone wants alcohol — or even sugary sodas. Maybe they're the designated driver, watching their sugar intake, or just prefer something lighter. Instead of settling for plain water, grab Kirkland Signature's massive sparkling water pack: 35 cans featuring 15 lime, 10 lemon, and 10 grapefruit flavors.
These flavored sparklers are refreshing straight from the can, but they're also perfect cocktail and mocktail mixers for guests who want something special. If you need some inspo, check out these refreshing summer mocktails. Costco's lime sparkling water works beautifully in the fauxijito.
Cans are ideal for cookouts since you can dump them straight into ice chests without worrying about broken glass. Short on cooler space? Turn that kiddie pool into a cookout cooler simply by adding loads of ice. Set up a recycling bin nearby, and you're all set for a bubbly good time.