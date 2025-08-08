How To Grill Flawless Burgers: Lid Open Or Closed?

With the varying temperatures, vents, coals, and surfaces, grilling can seem like a science. Grilling burgers might seem like an easy task, but there are plenty of ways to mess things up. Overcooked patties are nobody's friend, and one of the best ways to prevent them is by leaving the grill open while they cook. However, there are reasons to grill with the lid closed.

Keeping the grill covered will have two main effects on your burger: higher heat and more smoke. Keeping the heat up isn't bad for thicker cuts like steaks, but burgers cook faster because they're made of ground meat. Closing the lid for too long can result in quickly overcooking the burgers. A one-inch-thick burger can take three to three and a half minutes per side to cook to medium at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but thicker burgers can go for longer. Still, some experts like grill master Silvio Correa say that closing the lid can ruin the grilled taste of the burgers, leaving them tasting steamed or baked.

Leaving the lid closed can lead to smokier burgers. This can be a good thing, but avoid putting the burgers directly over the coals. To achieve smoky-tasting burgers, cook them (lid closed) on indirect heat at a lower temperature, allowing them to smoke for around 30 minutes, giving them a quick sear over the coals near the end. Although grilling with wood chips can add a delightful smokiness to your burgers, charcoal smoke might not be ideal for everyone. Be sure you know what you're looking for before closing the lid.