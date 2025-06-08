18 Costco Finds For The Ultimate Outdoor Dining Experience
As the summer approaches, many of us start thinking about enjoying a meal under the stars. Indeed, outdoor dining is a magical experience that can really set the mood and create a relaxed atmosphere for all in attendance. While there are a number of things to consider when it comes to hosting an al fresco dinner party, including what recipes you might want to make and what kind of booze to stock up on, there are some basic necessities that are must-haves, many of which you will find at your local Costco.
Indeed, Costco is gearing up for the ultimate outdoor dining experience. Its members can find items ranging from grills and picnic tables to condiments and disposable service-ware at the warehouse retailer. Read on to discover the plethora of affordable goods that Costco has in stock to help you throw the best al fresco meal that money can buy.
1. Nexgrill Deluxe 7 Burner Gas Grill
If you plan on grilling out, you may want to invest in a shiny new grill. While there are advantages and disadvantages to both gas and charcoal grills, the former can be infinitely easier to use and quite versatile, and Costco has no shortage of different models in stock. Among the more cost-effective, yet efficient, brands for sale at Costco is the Nexgrill Deluxe 7 Burner Gas Grill. While this may not be the Cadillac of grills, several Redditors report having had good experiences with this unit.
This grill, which generally retails for $539.99, has 7 stainless steel burners, including a fold-down side burner. Its grill surface spans 806 square inches and has 72,000 BTUs of total cooking power. Its dual-energy propane tank can be converted to natural gas and it comes with built-in side hooks, a heavy-duty temperature gauge, and an electronic ignition system.
2. NXR 3 Burner Portable Gas Grill
If you enjoy grilling, but aren't in the market for a free-standing unit, you can't do much better than the NXR 3 Burner Portable Gas Grill. This unit retails for just over $100, depending on the location, and would be sufficient for tailgating, camping, or a road trip. This grill gets rave reviews from Redditors, who are consistently impressed with its high heat and portability, though they note that it does cook quite hot and needs to be monitored and adjusted accordingly to prevent flare-ups.
This grill has three burners with a total cooking power of 24,000 BTUs. Its stainless steel cooking grid spans 312 square inches and it has a consistent push-and-turn ignition. The unit can be used with a 20-pound propane tank (tank not included in purchase).
3. Flame King Max Empty Steel Propane Cylinder with OPD Valve & Gauge, 5 gallon, 20 lb
Speaking of propane tanks for your grill, Costco has you covered with these, too. It sells 20-pound Flame King Max Empty Steel Propane Cylinders with OPD Valve & Gauge for about $40 apiece. This is a significant savings over what this propane tank typically retails for. It is listed at $78.95 on Flame King's website, making this a great value.
This propane tank comes with an overflow protection device valve and a built-in gauge to help ensure you never run out of fuel again. Its powder coated exterior and high grade steel welded construction ensures durability. These tanks are x-ray and hydro-static tested.
Though this propane tank comes empty, many Costco locations offer refilling stations. These stations are generally located near the gasoline pumps or tire department and are clearly demarcated. Once it has been refilled by an attendant, you will get a receipt and they will hang onto your tank until you pay for the propane inside. It's easy and far more cost-effective than most other refilling options.
4. Igloo MaxCold 165 Quart Cooler
If you are looking to keep food cold and safe during an al fresco meal, a quality cooler is a must-have. While many exist, these often fail to actually keep food or beverages frigid. The Igloo MaxCold 165 Quart Cooler available from Costco may be the answer to your refrigeration woes.
This ginormous cooler is outfitted with state-of-the-art insulation that is designed to keep ice frozen for up to seven days. Additional features include a lid with a quick-access hatch to retrieve beverages, oversized hinges with Stay Open Detent, and oversized DuraFlex latches. This cooler retails for approximately $129.99, depending on the Costco location. Similar-sized coolers from popular brands like YETI can retail for upwards of $700, making this a great buy.
5. Lifetime Commercial 6 ft Folding Picnic Table
Adequate seating is always an issue when it comes to outdoor dining. While you can certainly purchase individual fold-up chairs, these can quickly add up and be somewhat inconvenient to set up for a larger crowd. The best solution is a folding picnic table. This one from the Lifetime brand retails at Costco for about $269.99, depending upon location. The same table sells on Lifetime's own website for $419.99, making this the deal of the century.
Key features of this picnic table include its all-weather finish, steel frame, and foldability. It can seat approximately eight individuals and it has an umbrella hole and cap. The simple push-pin mechanism allows for easy setup and takedown for a gathering. Reviews for this picnic table are quite favorable, with one Redditor saying it is "Totally indestructible and you just hose it off."
6. Seasons Sentry 10' Square Solar LED Cantilever Umbrella
For those hot summer days when you need a little shade, an umbrella can certainly come in handy. 10' Square Solar LED Cantilever Umbrella from Seasons Sentry is a great buy at under $500. It features an easily adjustable canopy made from easy to clean acrylic fabric. The canopy measures 10 by 10 feet and is 9.5 feet high. It is capable of 360-degree rotation and a 70-degree vertical tilt. The heavy-duty base is stabilized with four chambers filled with sand, weighing in at 200 pounds in total. It also has solar-powered, rechargeable LED lights that add ambiance when the sun goes down.
This product generally has favorable reviews, with many noting its durability, easy assembly, and versatility. That said, one Redditor notes that earlier models came with castors, which made it more portable, which this unit does not possess.
7. SunVilla Nichols 7-piece Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Patio dining sets can set you back a small fortune for something that is weatherproof, comfortable, and long-lasting. This 7-piece Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set from SunVilla is a surprisingly good buy at $1,349.99. Each set includes a table, four dining chairs, two swivel rocker captain chairs, and a furniture cover. The tabletop is made from a scratch-resistant sintered stone, while the base is fashioned from lightweight aluminum. The fabric on the chairs is a Phifertex Premier sling fabric that is antibacterial, easy to clean, and quick to dry.
Reviewers appreciate the quality, value, and ease of assembly. That said, one Redditor notes that the furniture cover traps water and this can be difficult to drain, which can cause freezing and other issues. Additionally, the chairs are considered quite comfortable, making this set ideal for entertaining.
8. Essenza Outdoor Citronella Candle, Pack of 2
If you are searching for something that is attractive and functional to adorn the picnic table, Costco is selling Outdoor Citronella Candles from the Essenza brand. These decorative candles retail for approximately $29.99 for a two-pack. These come in grey or blue festive-looking stone vessels and are dual-scented, with one candle having a lemongrass, eucalyptus, and citronella aroma and the other a mint, eucalyptus, and citronella smell.
Each candle is fashioned from a soy paraffin wax blend and lead-free wicks. These candles are designed to burn for about 43 hours total, though it is recommended that they only be lit for 3-4 hours at a time to prevent the container from cracking. Though the efficacy of citronella candles for keeping bugs at bay is often questioned, based on reviews, these appear to do a good job with this task.
9. Dynatrap 1/2 Acre LED Outdoor Insect Trap
If you are seeking to keep insects away from your al fresco meal, you may want to pick up a Dynatrap 1/2 Acre LED Outdoor Insect Trap from Costco. These retail for roughly $57.99 at participating locations. This weather-resistant trap comes with a mountain hook and a cleaning brush for easy bug removal. It is designed to trap all types of flying insects, including mosquitos, gnats, moths, and more. It works by attracting the bugs to the trap with a UV-LED light. The bugs are subsequently sucked in by the fan where they are effectively disposed of.
Though reviews are somewhat all over the map, many are favorable, noting the device is quite effective at trapping virtually everything, perhaps too well. One Redditor notes that it was so efficient it got quickly overloaded and required frequent emptying, while another questioned its half-acre range.
10. Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent + FAST-Charging Dock
If your backyard is a mosquito haven, the Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent + FAST-Charging Dock may be exactly what you are looking for. This product retails for about $55, depending on the store, and it has a lot of fans. Several reviewers state that this is the best mosquito repellent around, with one Redditor mentioning that they live adjacent to a swamp in Florida and this is the only product they use.
This unit works without chemicals or sprays. It features an EPA-tested, proprietary formula that is emitted when it is turned on. It purportedly has a 20-foot range, which is enough for most patios, poolsides, or campsites. The fast-charging battery has a 13-hour battery life and the unit is sold with two repellent refills that will last for 72 hours. The only disadvantage to this product is that you will need to continue purchasing refills, and these are not sold at Costco, but can be obtained from many other retailers or the Thermacell website.
11. Kingsford Lighter Fluid
If you plan to fire up your charcoal grill for your next outdoor event, you will likely need to stock up on lighter fluid. Costco sells a two-pack of 64-ounce bottles of Kingsford Lighter Fluid for under $15, which is a great value. Comparable-sized bottles often sell for this amount apiece.
That said, there are some hacks out there for lighting a charcoal grill without lighter fluid. Alton Brown, for example, recommends using a chimney starter and igniting it using newspaper sprayed with cooking oil. He claims this is not only efficient and safer, it will prevent any off-putting aromas or tastes from being absorbed by whatever you are cooking on the grill. Alternatively, you can use instant-light charcoal, which has been pre-soaked in lighter fluid, making them ready-to-use.
12. Kingsford Utility Lighters
Another grilling necessity is a utility lighter. Costco sells a 5-pack of Kingsford Utility Lighters for under $10. This 5-pack contains three standard utility lighters and two with flexible nozzles. These lighters are wind-resistant, waterproof, adjustable, and feature lengthy reach nozzles, making starting the grill infinitely easier even in inclement weather.
Speaking of which, if you happen to be entertaining in the rain, you may want to stock up on a few additional tools to make things easier. These include a wireless meat thermometer, which will enable you to monitor the doneness of your steak without having to babysit it in the rain, and non-slip shoes. You also may want to pick up a poncho and an umbrella to keep yourself and the food dry. These are all items you may be able to find at your local Costco year-round.
13. Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets
If you are a fan of grilling with wood chips versus charcoal, you may want to load up on some Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets, which are available now at Costco. These pellets sell for about $20 for a 40-pound bag, which is a steal. Made from a blend of oak, hickory, maple, and cherry woods, these pellets are all-natural, clean-burning, and made without chemicals or glue.
Redditors liken these pellets to the ones produced by Traeger and Pit Boss. They consistently remark that they don't notice much of a difference in quality, but these are quite a bit more affordable, making them a good buy if you grill out frequently. That said, a few people did note that they may be too large for some pellet grill models.
14. Kirkland Signature Professional Charcoal Briquettes
Among the many tips you may need when grilling with charcoal is to use a quality briquette that burns hot. Costco has you covered with its Kirkland Signature Professional Charcoal Briquettes. These are on sale for under $20 per 30-pound bag.
Several Redditors prefer these over the ones made by Kingston for both the price and quality. That said, a number also comment that they burn exceedingly hot, which can be a challenge to work with and may not be suitable for all grills or meats. A handful of users also noted that they burn dirty, though these appear to be isolated instances and could be the result of excessive moisture or poor ventilation.
15. Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, Variety Pack
Most of us prefer using disposable plates over reusable ones when hosting an outdoor meal, but finding plates that are durable, heat-safe, and affordable can be a challenge. Fortunately, Costco offers a number of disposable plate options in bulk, including the Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, Variety Pack. This pack, which retails for under $15, contains 50 pieces, 25 each of both a 7 ½-inch and a 10-inch in diameter plate.
Generally speaking, reviews are quite favorable for these plates. Not only are they cost-effective, but many praise them for their luxurious look. In fact, a number of reviewers state that they almost resemble real china, which makes for an elegant meal, even if you are dining al fresco. Additionally, a handful of users note they are sturdy enough to wash and reuse. Perhaps the only downside to these plates is that the design can make them a little slick, so you may not want to try to balance them on your lap while eating.
16. Kirkland Signature Dining Napkins
If you are selective about your paper products, finding a quality napkin can be something of a crap shoot. Napkins, like toilet paper, should be absorbent and soft, and many simply don't hold up to a messier meal. This is not the case with the Kirkland Signature Dining Napkins available at Costco. These napkins generally retail for under $15 for over 1,000 napkins, which is a fantastic value compared with more well-known brands, like Vanity Fair, which often retail for nearly $3 for a pack of 100.
Though these are single-ply, they are quite high in quality. A majority of reviewers are impressed with their price, thickness, absorbency, and size. A few also note that while they are great for the whole family, they are especially well-suited to kids, which parents might appreciate. And, they look nicer than many other brands, which may matter to those who are using them to entertain.
17. Kirkland Signature Cutlery
When it comes to disposable service ware, plastic cutlery is also a necessity. Again, finding something durable and affordable can be a challenge, which is why Kirkland Signature Cutlery is such a great buy. Costco sells this cutlery for just under $20 for a 360 count package. The package contains 180 forks, 120 spoons, and 60 knives. These are bundled in packages of 20.
This cutlery gets rave reviews from customers. They are generally considered to be a superior value, with reviewers specifically noting how strong they are and how well they stand up to very hot and very cold foods without melting or breaking. Some also note that they are easy to clean and reusable. Perhaps the most consistent complaint is that there are not enough knives in the package, though the knives are praised for being sturdy enough to easily cut through a steak, which is ideal for barbecue.
18. Glad Take-Aways Containers with Lids
If you are one of those hosts who always worries about not having enough food for your guests, you likely prepare more than you need when you entertain. This means you probably end up with leftovers. A great way to deal with those leftovers is to provide your guests with takeaway containers so that they can be sent home with a care package. If you are on the prowl for a quality takeaway container at an affordable price, Costco sells Glad Take-Aways Containers with Lids for about $14 a package. Each package has 35 rectangular containers that hold 38 ounces of food.
These containers are made from BPA-free plastic that is recyclable. They are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe, leak-resistant, and stackable for efficient storage. They are also designed to withstand up to 100 washes, making them quite durable. For easy labeling, consider providing guests with a Sharpie and masking tape so that they can note the date on their to-go containers.