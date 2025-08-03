Does Costco Sell Grass-Fed Meat?

If you're searching for grass-fed meat, it would be a shame to drive all the way to Costco just to be disappointed. You're likely wondering if the warehouse giant even carries grass-fed options. Fortunately, the answer is yes. However, not all cuts are offered in-store.

Costco's grass-fed meat supply varies depending on availability and location. When searching our local Costco, we spotted Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties in 15-count bags, perfect for burger lovers. Warehouses also stock Cuisine Solutions Sliced Grass-Fed Beef Sirloin, a fully seasoned and precooked steak that works beautifully for last-minute dinners. There are also a few processed meat products derived from grass-fed beef such as jerky and sausages.

However, you'll find a wider selection of Costco's grass-fed meats online, usually sold in larger, bulk packages. This includes multi-packs of ground beef and selection boxes showcasing different cuts of steak, lamb, or venison. Whether shopping online or at your local Costco store, these grass-fed meats are often mixed in with conventional options, so read the fine print and keep your eyes peeled for that grass-fed label.