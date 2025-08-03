Does Costco Sell Grass-Fed Meat?
If you're searching for grass-fed meat, it would be a shame to drive all the way to Costco just to be disappointed. You're likely wondering if the warehouse giant even carries grass-fed options. Fortunately, the answer is yes. However, not all cuts are offered in-store.
Costco's grass-fed meat supply varies depending on availability and location. When searching our local Costco, we spotted Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties in 15-count bags, perfect for burger lovers. Warehouses also stock Cuisine Solutions Sliced Grass-Fed Beef Sirloin, a fully seasoned and precooked steak that works beautifully for last-minute dinners. There are also a few processed meat products derived from grass-fed beef such as jerky and sausages.
However, you'll find a wider selection of Costco's grass-fed meats online, usually sold in larger, bulk packages. This includes multi-packs of ground beef and selection boxes showcasing different cuts of steak, lamb, or venison. Whether shopping online or at your local Costco store, these grass-fed meats are often mixed in with conventional options, so read the fine print and keep your eyes peeled for that grass-fed label.
What you need to know about Costco's grass-fed meat selection
Understanding what you're actually buying means understanding meat labels. A grass-fed designation simply indicates an animal spent most of its life grazing on grass but may have been grain-fed at some point. Thankfully, Costco sources some of its lamb, venison, and steak from Australia and New Zealand, regions renowned for high-quality meat and lush pastures that allow for long grazing periods. The chain also stocks domestic grass-fed meats, some of which also boast organic certification.
Grass-fed meat tends to be more expensive due to space-intensive farming practices and typically smaller yields. If you want grass-fed meat at a lower price point, it pays to compare prices. To help you out, we conducted a price comparison on grass-fed steaks across different grocery stores. While Costco's grass-fed steaks were more expensive than Aldi's and Walmart's, you can't beat the convenience of its precooked, pre-sliced sirloin.
Finally, just because the packaging doesn't say "grass-fed," that doesn't mean you should write the product off entirely. Some meats naturally exceed those standards. Costco's bison, for example, doesn't explicitly say "grass-fed" but comes from livestock that have consumed entirely wild-foraged diets. While not all meat products feature obvious labels, it's always worth evaluating sourcing and nutritional standards.