Fans Of Flavored Sparkling Water May Want To Check Out Costco's Massive Variety Pack

It seems like everyone's drinking flavored sparkling water these days, whether it's to cut back on sugar or to sidestep sipping alcoholic drinks. While the sparkling water shelves may not be quite as competitive as the hard seltzer coolers, there are still many brands out there vying for your sparkling water dollars.

Sparkling water doesn't actually have many ingredients. Instead, it's just water that's been carbonated and flavored. Different brands have different flavors, but when it comes right down to it, they're not all that different. So, if you're watching your grocery budget, you can save money by drinking private label versions. If you're a Costco member and you like bubbly water, you're definitely going to want to check out the Kirkland 35-pack of assorted flavors.

A big package of sparkling water is one of those things that even small families can take advantage of. All you need is a Costco membership in good standing and space to store 35 cans of the stuff. And if you're wondering if they're worth it, the internet has given the water the green light.