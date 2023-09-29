Fans Of Flavored Sparkling Water May Want To Check Out Costco's Massive Variety Pack
It seems like everyone's drinking flavored sparkling water these days, whether it's to cut back on sugar or to sidestep sipping alcoholic drinks. While the sparkling water shelves may not be quite as competitive as the hard seltzer coolers, there are still many brands out there vying for your sparkling water dollars.
Sparkling water doesn't actually have many ingredients. Instead, it's just water that's been carbonated and flavored. Different brands have different flavors, but when it comes right down to it, they're not all that different. So, if you're watching your grocery budget, you can save money by drinking private label versions. If you're a Costco member and you like bubbly water, you're definitely going to want to check out the Kirkland 35-pack of assorted flavors.
A big package of sparkling water is one of those things that even small families can take advantage of. All you need is a Costco membership in good standing and space to store 35 cans of the stuff. And if you're wondering if they're worth it, the internet has given the water the green light.
Costco shoppers love their sparkling water
Record-breaking inflation has pushed many people to explore their options in the grocery store, including turning to private label products. Costco's Kirkland brand gives you even more bang for your buck, given that you can shop in bulk. Not only are its house-brand items typically a good price, but they're also often high quality. Even chefs have Costco faves, like the store's extra-virgin olive oil.
Sparkling water might not have many ingredients, but bubbly devotees tend to have some strong opinions on which flavors and brands are the best. Costco's Kirkland sparkling waters not only pass the test, they're a total fan favorite. "Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water is so smooth, flavorful, and bubbly! Better than La Croix!" one customer raved on Instagram.
"These are the BEST. Always sad when our warehouse is out, so we buy a few each time we go," said one Redditor. "Great by itself but also awesome if you pour a can into a cup with a splash of cranberry juice. Yummy little refresher." Some drinkers say that they love Costco's sparkling waters for the flavors (the package has lemon, lime, and grapefruit), but others argue that it's all about the bubbles.
The 35-pack is a steal
Another great reason to pick up a 35-pack of sparkling water at Costco? The price, of course. Depending on where you live, the bulk boxes of bubbly are going for around $10. That works out to less than 30 cents a can, which is a steal compared to name-brand seltzers. The savings really add up if you drink a lot of sparkling water or if multiple people in your household imbibe the bubbly stuff. In fact, if you drink a lot of sparkling water, it might work out to be worth the price of a membership. "Dude I buy 4 flats each month," claimed one Redditor. "Just for me and the wife, can't get enough."
So if you've got a sparkling water habit and you are near one of the nearly 600 Costco locations in the U.S., quench your thirst on the cheap with this solid 35-pack. Just make sure you get a cart, though. At around 26 pounds, you probably won't want to carry the case very far!