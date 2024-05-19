The Kiddie Pool Hack That Keeps Your Cookout Spread Cool For Hours

Next to portable bubbles and sidewalk chalk, kiddie pools are a warm weather necessity for most families. If you've spent a large portion of your summer days only pulling out the family kiddie pool for afternoon play dates, it's time you see this summer staple in a whole new light. Who says adults can't experience the enjoyment and convenience of kiddie pools? Luckily, if you have a few cookouts on this season's calendar, this popular outdoor source of child entertainment can easily be transformed into an adult-friendly cooler.

While there seems to be a never ending stream of fresh ideas for outdoor parties available at your fingertips, using a kiddie pool as an outdoor cooler may be the easiest to pull off. To make this simple cooler, position your kiddie pool in a shady spot outside and fill with ice. Whether you want an outdoor storage solution for condiments and side dishes or a designated place for beverages, kiddie pools are large enough to hold more than a few cookout essentials. Even though this newfound cooler may seem foolproof, not all kiddie pools are created equal. Depending on the material of your kiddie pool and what you intend to keep cool, this hack may be more or less effective.