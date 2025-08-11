Review: Costco's Rhubarb Pastry Is A Fruity New Choice For Breakfast

My family and I have been Costco members for a few months now, having watched a few seasonal products come and go. We've learned the bitter sting of a beloved dessert disappearing from cooler cases as quickly as it arrived, but that's just part of life at the warehouse. During this time, we've also fallen in love with Kirkland Signature grocery items (especially Costco's Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter). Consistently, I've found that these products are as good, and sometimes better than, some name-brand items I rely on. So when a new Kirkland Signature baked item arrived in the store, I was eager to try it.

To see if these new strawberry rhubarb pastries are worth your time, I picked up a container of them on my most recent visit to Costco. I was concerned that there might be a supply issue, given that Costco shoppers often snap up new items quickly. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, and I was greeted with many pastry boxes to choose from. Strawberry and rhubarb is one of my favorite fruity combinations, so I wondered if this pastry could capture the sweet and tart combination in the way strawberry pie or jam does.