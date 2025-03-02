This Fan-Favorite Costco Bakery Item Is Made From Scratch Every Day

Costco has built a reputation for offering high-quality bakery items at unbeatable prices, and one of the most beloved products in its lineup is the Costco Bakery Butter Croissant. Unlike many mass-produced pastries that arrive at stores pre-made and frozen, Costco's croissants are made from scratch daily. This commitment to freshness ensures that every bite is filled with rich, buttery goodness and the perfect balance of crispness and fluffiness.

Croissants are made using a process where layers of butter are folded into the dough multiple times to create an airy, flaky texture. This technique, though labor-intensive, is essential to achieving the golden, crisp exterior and soft, delicate interior that makes a croissant so irresistible. Baked fresh daily at Costco, these pastries are warm, fragrant, and ready to enjoy. If you have them around for a few days and they start to get stale, you can transform your croissants into sweet crispy tea crackers.

While croissants are often associated with France, their origins actually trace back to Austria. The modern croissant was inspired by the kipferl. This crescent-shaped pastry dates back to the 13th century. When Austrian bakers introduced the concept to France, it was refined into the rich, laminated dough version that has since become a staple of French cuisine. Over the years, croissants have gained worldwide popularity and are now enjoyed countless ways, from simple breakfast pastries to gourmet sandwich bases.