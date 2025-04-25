This Country Makes All Of Costco's Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter

You wouldn't expect to find one of the best grocery store butters in a warehouse freezer, but here we are. Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter has become a sleeper hit among Costco shoppers — and not just because of the price. It's rich, it's golden, and it comes with a backstory that starts roughly 7,000 miles away.

The butter is made in Hokitika, a small town on New Zealand's South Island, where Westland Milk Products sources from around 400 local farms. Their cows aren't penned up — they graze, and that grass makes all the difference when it comes to flavor. Costco introduced the product in 2021, but it didn't take off until later. It was the butter that sent shockwaves through TikTok in 2023 — thanks to videos praising the butter's taste, highlighting its quality, and wondering how something that good came from Costco. Suddenly, what looked like a quiet rollout turned into a viral moment.

While this butter might feel a little more premium, it's likely not one of the Costco groceries that are going to shoot up in price (we've compiled a list). You're getting the real thing — without paying extra just for a fancier label.

