13 Popular Costco Bakery Items You Won't Find In Stores Anymore

Apple and cinnamon is one of history's greatest flavor combinations. The tart, crisp, sweet — but not too sweet — flavor of a fresh apple is like the embodiment of autumn itself, while cinnamon's warm, woodsy taste throws the classic fruit's flavor notes into delectable contrast. No wonder baked goods have been putting them together for centuries in the form of pies, strudels, and, considerably more portably, muffins.

Once upon a time, Costco featured one such apple cinnamon crumb muffin. It was a delicious tribute to this dynamite duo, full of orchard-fresh flavor and crowned with a crumb topping. "They were pure gold," said one Reddit user, while another enthused, "They're the best ones!!!" Sadly, they weren't to last. This caused alarm for some, with one shopper writing, "Are they gone forever only to live in my memory??" Sadly, the answer seems to be yes.

Similar treats boasting this classic flavor combo can be found at your average Costco, including decadently double-crusted apple pie, adorably itsy-bitsy caramel apple mini cakes, and commute-friendly apple turnovers. But each of these items is just a band-aid on a gaping wound to muffin lovers. The apple cinnamon crumb muffin was, to risk stating the obvious, an excellent muffin. It was sumptuously moist, delightfully hand-held, and fluffy as all get out. Apple pie is great, but it's none of those things. Costco offers plenty of other muffins, but the sad truth is, none of them can quite replace this much-lamented favorite.