Vintage Boxed Cake Mixes That You Never See Anymore

At this point, boxed cake mix has been around longer than pretty much everyone on the planet, and it continues to delight to this day. Boxed cake mixes were first invented during the Great Depression by John D. Duff, and like many things born during that troubled time, it came out of a need to scrimp and avoid unnecessary waste. Duff, who operated a molasses company, stumbled across the idea of drying molasses that would otherwise be wasted and putting it into a preformed mix. An American classic was born, and over the years, boxed cake mixes got more and more ambitious, with plenty of flavors and styles cropping up and fizzling out.

Sadly, though, a lot of the best boxed cake mixes are no more, and we think that's a serious shame. Cake mixes made by classic companies like Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Duncan Hines used to be way more ambitious and exciting than they are today. Vintage flavors like butterscotch crunch, black walnut, and pink lemonade used to rule the roost, and collaborations between companies like Betty Crocker and Dole led to some pretty wild tastes. A lot of these boxed cake mixes will never see the light of day again, but we can take a trip down memory lane right here.