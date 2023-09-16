Does Pink Lemonade Have A Unique Flavor?

Suppose you're looking to celebrate the last days of summer with your favorite friends, food, and drinks. In that case, you might want to craft a specially colored beverage that signifies the exuberant joy associated with warmer weather. Sure, you can add chopped cucumber and mint sprigs to an ice-cold pitcher of water, or make a few mocktail recipes everyone will love. But if you're looking to make a final toast to those hot and sunny days, nothing says summer more than a refreshing glass of ice-cold pink lemonade.

If you're wondering whether or not pink lemonade differs in taste from the classic yellow-hued drink of summer, the answer is no, the flavor really isn't different from the traditional variety. But if your sweet and simple lemonade recipe calls for only lemons, sugar, and water, how exactly can you give it that nostalgic pink color you often see in various commercial varieties?

The beginnings of pink lemonade have been traced back to a few opposing stories related to circus culture in America, with one theory blaming hard cinnamon candies for that signature pop of color. Fast-forward to present day, however, and pink lemonade is generally made by adding food dye or small amounts of concentrated juice to traditional lemonade. Any color added in the production process typically plays an inactive role in the flavor of this rosy-colored drink.