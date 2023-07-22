What Truly Sets Dutch Apple Pie And American Apple Pie Apart
When summer begins to give way to fall, apples reign supreme. Naturally, so does apple pie. Every baker has their own ideas about how to master the classic dessert, including which kinds of apples to use, how to prepare them, which spices to add, and how to form the crust. But while every apple pie is unique, two things are necessary: apples and pie dough. Unless, of course, you're making Dutch apple pie.
Unlike American apple pie, the Dutch version keeps the bottom layer but swaps out a top layer of crust for a streusel-like topping that's closer to a crumble or a crisp. Both versions are delicious, but some might find that Dutch apple pie is slightly more labor-intensive since it requires making a separate topping (instead of just rolling out another layer of pie dough). Its topping typically involves a quick mix of melted butter, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes chopped nuts. Here's how the two desserts came to be, plus more of their distinguishing features to help you decide which one you want to make next.
Choose your fighter: crust or streusel
Apple pie with a top and bottom layer of crust may be called "American," but like so many foods we know and love, it was brought to the U.S. by immigrants. A century after it came to America by way of European settlers, it was featured in two different variations in Amelia Simmons' 1796 "American Cookery," also known as "America's first cookbook," which may have given way to its reputation as an American staple. An adaption of one of those recipes, featured in The New York Times, calls for rosewater in the apple mixture — something to consider for your next batch.
The history of Dutch apple pie is a little less clear-cut, though there's a theory that its name refers to the Pennsylvania Dutch, who were actually German. It's the creaminess of the filling, in addition to the streusel topping, that differentiates it from American apple pie. Whichever treat you choose to make during apple season, don't forget to serve it a la mode. Try a scoop of vanilla or cinnamon on top.
Wait, so what's apple streusel?
Dutch apple pie has apples and streusel, but apple streusel is its own thing. If you're craving Dutch apple pie flavors but don't have the time or energy to form a layer of pie dough in a deep-dish pan, apple streusel is the next best thing. Like a crisp or crumble, it can be scooped instead of sliced and baked in any vessel you have on hand. In that way, it's basically a deconstructed Dutch apple pie.
It's made by tossing a few sliced apples in flour, brown sugar, salt, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and ground cinnamon. The crumbly streusel comes together when flour, sugar, and vanilla extract are mixed with melted butter until large clumps form. That gets spread over the apple mixture and the whole thing gets baked in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for half an hour or so, or until the top is golden brown. Once again, it's even better with ice cream.