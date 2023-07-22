What Truly Sets Dutch Apple Pie And American Apple Pie Apart

When summer begins to give way to fall, apples reign supreme. Naturally, so does apple pie. Every baker has their own ideas about how to master the classic dessert, including which kinds of apples to use, how to prepare them, which spices to add, and how to form the crust. But while every apple pie is unique, two things are necessary: apples and pie dough. Unless, of course, you're making Dutch apple pie.

Unlike American apple pie, the Dutch version keeps the bottom layer but swaps out a top layer of crust for a streusel-like topping that's closer to a crumble or a crisp. Both versions are delicious, but some might find that Dutch apple pie is slightly more labor-intensive since it requires making a separate topping (instead of just rolling out another layer of pie dough). Its topping typically involves a quick mix of melted butter, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes chopped nuts. Here's how the two desserts came to be, plus more of their distinguishing features to help you decide which one you want to make next.